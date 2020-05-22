Man Claims Timothée Chalamet Followed Him On Social Media After He Asked Him Out On A Date On Instagram

This is definitely an interesting development.

The speculation about Timothée Chalamet's sexuality is real, y'all — and getting realer, after something that supposedly just went down on Instagram.

A man named Mark Murphy is claiming that Chalamet followed him on Instagram after he decided to shoot his shot and ask the Little Women actor out on social media... but does that mean anything?

Is Timothée Chalamet gay?

Here's what we know about the situation so far.

Chalamet allegedly followed a man who asked him out.

According to a video on TikTok posted by a man named Mark Murphy, upon hearing that Chalamet was single again, Murphy dropped Chalamet a line in his Instagram DMs, asking him if he wanted to go on a virtual date. According to Murphy's video, the actor responded by following his private Instagram account, leaving Murphy wondering what it all meant.

"I woke up today and saw that he requested to follow me on Instagram, and I accepted, and now I don't know what to do," Murphy said in the video.

However, it doesn't seem like he's still following him — if he ever was.

When looking at who Chalamet is following on Instagram, Murphy's account isn't on the list. However, he claims that Chalamet followed him back in April, so anything could have happened since then. It's possible that Chalamet has unfollowed him — or that it was all just a joke. Without Chalamet speaking out himself, it's hard to say which.

In the past, Chalamet has been linked to women, including Lily Rose Depp.

Earlier this year, a source close to the couple confirmed that Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp had ended their relationship after spending more than a year together. The couple, who has been notoriously private both together and apart, has never opened up about why they split, but the last time they were pictured together was September 2019, so it sounded like it was just a matter of time before they went their separate ways.

He's taken on gay roles before.

Though Chalamet is known for his roles in Lady Bird and Little Women, his true breakout role was in Call Me By Your Name, where he played a gay man. Obviously, taking on a role like that doesn't mean anything about Chalamet's sexuality in real life — he's a very talented actor, so it's not surprising that he'd be able to pull off that kind of role without actually harboring feelings for men himself.

He's never addressed his sexuality publicly.

The 24-year-old has never spoken out about his own sexuality, and anytime there are rumors about it (or anything else in his personal life) he tends to ignore them. It's totally understandable why he wouldn't address something like this publicly; it's very personal and obviously only his business, but maybe one day, Chalamet will address the rumors.

Is Timothée Chalamet gay? There's no definitive answer.

We can't answer this question without some kind of intel from Chalamet himself, so it seems like fans will have to continue wondering. In the meantime, we have so many questions about this TikTok video. Did he actually follow this dude back? Did anything come of it? What's going on? We need answers!

