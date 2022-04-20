Timothee Chalamet Fans May Have Figured Out Who He Was Filmed Kissing At Coachella

Fans are starting to speculate after a video goes viral of actor Timothée Chalamet seen kissing an unnamed girl during Coachella music festival last weekend.

While the video footage is grainy, people are still trying their best to identify the mystery girl Chalamet was spotted with.

pic.twitter.com/qG3mUbknnc — cat HILLIECHELLA (@_catcopycat_) April 19, 2022

But, there are still conflicting theories about who the girl was — Cindy Kimberly or Sarah Talabi.

Was Timothée Chalamet kissing Cindy Kimberly at Coachella?

Despite the blurry footage, fans immediately began to wonder if the girl in the video is Cindy Kimberly, an Instagram model discovered by Justin Bieber who goes by Wolfie Cindy online.

While Chalamet and Kimberly's faces aren't immediately identifiable, the outfits worn by them both matched that of what they'd been seen wearing throughout the day of the festival.

There was also a second video in which Kimberly is seen dancing while watching singer Steve Lacy during an intimate performance at the Mojave tent, and standing right behind her is Chalamet.

Novo vídeo de Timothée Chalamet assistindo o set de Steve Lacy (16/04) no #Coachella . pic.twitter.com/okuD2K1Jqc — Timothée Chalamet Brasil (@ChalametBRA) April 19, 2022

Rumors that Kimberly is the mystery woman kissing Chalamet in the video were only heightened after an anonymous source sent in a tip to gossip site Deux Moi, saying that Chalamet was seen hanging around a few different models, including Chantel Jeffries and Kimberly.

Though, this isn't the first person people thought had been kissing Chalamet at Coachella.

Timothee Chalamet was previously reported to have kissed Sarah Talabi at Coachella.

Another eyewitness had sent a tip in to Deux Moi, saying, "Timothée Chalamet was seen dancing and kissing Victoria's Secret model Sarah Talabi."

There had also been another tip sent in saying they had spotted Chalamet with “a bunch of VS models in the VIP section of Neon Carnival” along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, and Tobey Maguire.

However, Talabi shut down rumors that she might be dating the 'Lady Bird' actor, telling Page Six that she did attend Coachella Weekend 1, as well as the Revolve Festival.

"I was at Coachella this weekend, as well as the Revolve Festival, and a few other private parties. That was me in the photos; my twin sister, Leah Talabi, was there, too,” she said in a statement.

“We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music. It was the greatest night of my life.”

Talabi also confirmed that she was the woman seen with Chalamet in multiple videos and pictures that have been circulating online, though she doesn't directly address whether or not she's the one kissing the actor in the viral video.

"Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question,” she said, before diverting the conversation to talking about climate change, adding, "But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective.”

She had also posted an Instagram story on Monday, sharing that she had hung out with Chalamet. “Had the best time with the best group of people,” she wrote, tagging Chalamet’s account along with her twin sister and a friend.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.