Fan Theory Suggests Justin Bieber Is The Father Of Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign — Not Scott Disick

If you’ve been Keeping Up With the Kardashians like the rest of the country has been force-fed to do, then you might have seen the most recent conspiracy theories surrounding Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign Aston Disick.

According to the theories, Kardashian’s son doesn’t actually belong to ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, but was actually conceived by Justin Bieber while her and Scott were going through a “rough patch.”

Is Justin Bieber the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign Disick?

Probably not, Disick and Kardashian were still very much together when Reign was born — even if they were on the rocks.

Kardashian and Bieber also were not linked until some time after Reign's birth but the theory still remains.

TikTok theorist, Paige McCloskey, brought back the age-old rumors a couple of days ago when she posted a video on about her thoughts regarding the conspiracy theory.

Of course, it’s just a conspiracy theory and Bieber is unlikely to be the father of Reign, but her story sounded kind of convincing — albeit with a little bit of stretching.

“I just want to preface this by saying I love the Kardashians, I love Justin Bieber, please don’t sue me this is just a theory.”

She opens by talking about Bieber’s relationship with the Kardashian’s, explaining that in 2010, Bieber did a photo shoot with Kim Kardashian in the Bahamas and has been friends with the family since.

Reign was conceived while Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were on the rocks.

Reign’s birthday is December 14th, 2014 — meaning he was conceived around 9 months prior in March of the same year.

“This is a huge part of their relationship that they were having issues,” McCloskey said of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship. “It’s when Scott was going on his bender still, there were reports of him going out with models, like, not doing what he was supposed to be doing.”

Rumors of infidelity followed Disick for years — but as far as we know Kardashian was always loyal.

Fans of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will know that Disick was not hugely present during Kardashian's final pregnancy. The couple officially called it quits when Reign was just 6 months old.

However, McCloskey implies that the two might have been separated and were doing their own thing, seeing other people, doing whatever they wanted at the time.

Scott Disick was not happy when Kourtney Kardashian was expecting Reign.

McCloskey brings up an episode of KUWTK where Kardashian tells Disick the news of her pregnancy.

“Scott is just, like, distraught, doesn’t know what to do with himself, and is honestly surprised,” she says about Scott’s reaction during the episode.

“Apparently that night he just never came home after hearing the news because he was so upset.”

She's right, in the aired clip Disick is visibly angry about the news.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were rumored to be dating in 2015.

Come late 2015, a year after Reign’s birth, there are rumors that Kardashian and Bieber were romantically involved had been hanging out for months.

“Which is very very close to right around the time that Reign was born and conceived,” McCloskey explains.

This is a bit of a stretch, while Bieber and Kardashian are reported to have known each other for years there has never been any insinuation that they had been hooking up since March 2014, when Reign was conceived.

"Even though it was reported that they were hanging out so much later than when Reign was born, they still could have been hanging out then but it just wasn’t public,” McCloskey argues.

Some believe Reign looks more like Justin Bieber than Scott Disick.

McCloskey says that what brought her back into the conspiracy theory was how eerily similar Reign and Bieber looked as babys — which is true.

She compares Reign to Mason Disick, another child of Kourtney and Scott’s, and points out that they don’t really look much alike at all — Reign has much lighter features and looks more like a child that could have been fathered by Bieber than Disick.

This was reportedly an issue for Disick and part of the reason he allegedly asked Kardashian for a paternity test in 2017.

Sources claimed it "gets under Scott's skin" that Mason and Penelope look like him but Reign looks more like his mother.

The source added, "There were countless times when they'd split up and not see each other for weeks. And whenever they had a huge argument, Kourtney went out of her way to see revenge. She'd often party with pals and close guy friends."

McCloskey also brings up an Instagram post made by Bieber on December 13th, 2015, where he poses in front of an Audi with another woman who is believed to be Kourtney.

This was around the time they were rumored to be hanging out, and the caption reads “Lord knows,” which many believe to be a jab at Scott considering he calls himself “Lord Disick.”

Kourtney Kardashian allegedly refused a paternity test for Reign.

Another TikToker, kodak_nat, alleged that she was adding “fuel to this fire” by bringing up reports from December of 2017 — close to Reign’s third birthday — that claim Disick asked Kardashian for a paternity test for Reign specifically, which she refused.

These reports were never confirmed by the Kardashian clan but a source did insist that Disick had grown suspicious of Reign's paternity.

Equally, it was reported that Kardashian had agreed to a paternity for the couple's first child, Mason, back in 2013 as rumors swirled that a male model she had a fling with was actually Mason's father.

Again, these reports are all unconfirmed but, if true, it does seem odd that Kardashian was ok with a DNA test for one child but refused another.

These are all theories and speculations, of course, but it’s fun to see the things that people can come up with having enough circumstantial evidence.

