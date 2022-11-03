8 Times The Kardashians Got Away With Breaking The Law

Being famous definitely has its perks, money, recognition and — if you're a Kardashian — getting away with crimes... allegedly.

The well-known family has had their fair share of scandals over the years, some of which should’ve landed them in serious legal trouble.

However, they still remain one of the most financially successful people in Hollywood and their criminal records are largely clean despite coming head-to-head with several lawsuits that could’ve ended their careers.

Here are 8 times that the Kardashians got away with breaking the law.

1. Kris Jenner’s bodyguard claims she sexually harassed him.

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, was faced with a lawsuit in September 2020 filed by her former bodyguard, Marc McWilliams.

According to court documents, McWilliams accused Jenner of subjecting him to “unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances,” including “grabbing his crotch” in 2017 when he started working for the family.

He also claims that he was “wrongfully terminated” from his job in September 2019 after complaining to his bosses about Jenner.

The incident caused McWilliams to suffer from “depression” and “lack of sleep.”

The former bodyguard was seeking $3 million from Jenner.

Jenner denied all allegations and in 2021, worked out a secret agreement with McWilliams’ legal team.

No charges have been filed against Jenner, but the case could potentially end up in court in 2023.

2. Caitlyn Jenner’s fatal car accident.

Kris' ex, Caitlyn Jenner was involved in a car accident in 2015 that claimed the life of 69-year-old Kimberly Howe.

According to police reports, Jenner was driving at the speed limit when her Black Cadillac SUV struck the back of Howe’s Lexus from behind after she suddenly braked.

Howe’s vehicle was sent into oncoming traffic, and she was hit by another SUV. She died at the scene.

Prosecutors could not prove if Jenner had been driving recklessly at the time and therefore did not file a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge.

Howe’s family members sued Jenner for $800,000 for “injury sustained in the crash.”

3. Kris and Kylie Jenner allegedly faked taxes.

In March 2019, Forbes Magazine featured Kylie Jenner on the cover and declared her the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire” after the success of her cosmetic brand, “Kylie Cosmetics.”

The brand allegedly skyrocketed after Coty, A French-American multinational beauty company, acquired 51% of the business for $600 million, which valued it at around $1.2 billion.

However, in 2020 financial data obtained by Forbes depicted that “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.”

It was alleged that Kris and Kylie Jenner had been lying about the brand’s success for years, and even had their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers to declare Kylie as a billionaire.

“While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely), it’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying,” Forbes wrote.

Kylie Jenner claimed that the news was false.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

“What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol,” she tweeted in wake of the accusations.

I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

4. Rob Kardashian leaked revenge porn of Blac Chyna.

In 2017, Rob Kardashian shocked the Internet after posting a series of explicit photos and videos featuring his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Blac Chyna.

Rob was allegedly upset at his ex for leaving him after he claimed he had paid for her cosmetic surgery after giving birth to their daughter, Dream, and accused her of cheating on him.

Blac Chyna claims that her leaked photos resulted in “significant damages” and was the reason their show, “Rob and Chyna” was not renewed for a second season.

"Revenge porn is a very dangerous form of violence predominantly perpetrated against girls and women. Victims of revenge porn typically experience serious anxiety, shame, and helplessness. Some revenge porn victims have committed suicide,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynee Ciani said in a statement to People Magazine.

“Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law."

Kardashian claimed that Chyna "did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct" by him in court documents.

The two settled the defamation lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna out of court, however, a judge denied Kardashian’s motion to drop the case entirely.

5. Khloe Kardashian’s DUI.

In the first season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the show featured a depiction of Khloe Kardashian’s DUI arrest.

The reality star was arrested after she was pulled over and failed a number of sobriety tests.

She was ordered to complete community service and attend an alcohol education class.

However, after Kardashian missed several class sessions, a judge sentenced her to 30 days in jail and enrollment in an alcohol treatment program.

Kardashian served less than three hours of jail time due to overcrowding at the facility.

6. Kim, Kourtney and Scott's alleged fake lottery scam.

In 2020, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, were named in a lawsuit that accused them of promoting a fake lottery that deceived countless social media users.

The lottery promised winning contestants $100,000, two first-class plane tickets to Los Angeles, and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills for a chance to “shop like Kim Kardashian.”

However, the entire lottery was allegedly fake. The lawsuit claimed the alleged scam was used to sell the personal information of contestants to advertisers.

Contestants reported being “invaded by hundreds of advertisers” as a result of entering the lottery.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $20 million from each Kardashian and Disick.

Other members of the Kardashian family promoted the fake contest as well, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.

7. Kim Kardashian was accused of wage theft.

In 2021, Kim was sued by seven of her former garden staff members who worked at her Hollywood Hidden Hills mansion.

The staff members claim that they were “overworked” and “underpaid” and that Kardashian was always late on payments and withheld 10% of their earnings for tax purposes.

She also reportedly made her staff work overtime with no breaks.

One teenage employee claimed he was fired after complaining that he was kept past the required working time for minors.

Kim argued that she hired the staff through a vendor who was in charge of paying employees on time.

A source close to her claimed, “Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

8. Kendall's Fyre Festival scandal.

In 2017, Kendall Jenner promoted a fraudulent music event called “Fyre Festival” to her Instagram followers and even offered a promotion code that would grant them access to an exclusive afterparty.

Jenner promised followers that the event and afterparty “would be filled with famous models on an exotic private island with first-class culinary experiences and a luxury atmosphere.”

Jenner was reportedly paid $275,000 to promote the fake festival.

In August 2019, she was sued by U.S. Bankruptcy Court after deceiving her Instagram followers. Jenner eventually reached a $90,000 settlement.

It is safe to say that the Kardashian family has had more run-ins with the law than we may think.

However, they are quickly dismissed by the media as they continue to dominate with T.V. ratings and social media following.

One cannot help but wonder if any of them would be behind bars had they not been born into a highly-successful family.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.