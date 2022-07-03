Why Khloe Kardashian Moved In With An Older Man At 16 — Inside Her Troubled Teenage Years

Ever since the Kardashians sprang into the limelight and became one of the world’s most famous families, you would think that we know everything there is to know about their lives — especially since they have multiple TV shows dedicated to their lives at this point and post about themselves 24/7.

The truth is, we actually don’t quite know everything about them and their younger years— particularly Khloe Kardashian's troubled teenage years.

From car accidents to moving out of home, Khloe had a tough time being a teenager and seems to have overcome a lot.

Inside Khloe Kardashian's troubled teenage years.

According to Kim, Kourtney, and even Kris Jenner, Khloe was the worst teenager and got into a lot of trouble with her family.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, has also attested to this fact and Khloe herself has even disclosed some of the details of her rebellious years.

Khloe Kardashian moved with an “older man” as a teenager.

Back in 2016, Khloe posted on her website/app “Khloe with a K” to tell the story about the time that she moved into the home of a random “older man” at the age of 16 — except, he wasn’t all that random.

"I worked as his assistant and lived in the home, but don't get it twisted—it was not intimate!" Khloe explained on the app that no longer exists, via Marie Claire.

“He had a family and I just lived in one of the bedrooms,” she explained. “I was rebellious and having an annoying time at home. My parents didn't want me to leave, but I was a little brat."

At 17, Khloe Kardashian lived with The Game.

After that, her parents must have been giving her a hard time still because she then moved into the home of rapper The Game when she was 17 years old.

"We were all friends," she said. "I've known [The Game] since I was 14 and we're friends."

“I was a very naughty teenager, so I have been grounded more times than I can remember,” she continued in another post, via People Magazine.

“I used to sneak out in the middle of the night to go to parties. I stole my parents’ cars when I was underage and got into a lot of trouble for that. I was very bad for no reason!”

Khloe was in a serious car accident as a teenager.

One time, when Khloe was 17 years old, she suffered a traumatic injury after getting into a car accident.

According to ET Online, “she went through the windscreen and suffered a severe concussion that left her with long-term memory loss.”

Kris Jenner revealed Khloe Kardashian was hard to control as a teen.

“She would stuff her bed, so if we peeked in the room it would look like her,” Jenner said during an appearance on Live With Kelly And Michael in 2018.

“We finally caught her, because that thing never moved and it looked the same.”

As a result, Khloe would end up in complete lockdown.

“I was stripped of any cell phone, pager or two-way (those were our forms of communication at the time),” Khloe shared on her blog. “I also had my own house line and that got canceled, too. And, of course, I was restricted to being in only my bedroom or the kitchen.”

