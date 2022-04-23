8 Times The Kardashians Had A Major Feud With Former Friends – From Larsa Pippen To Taylor Swift

When it comes to the Kardashian/Jenner inner circle, there have been a few feuds that have ended with best friend's being cut off.

Of course, everyone remembers the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson drama that led to her being axed from the family, and a dramatic 'Red Table Talk' interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Throughout the years, the Kardashian clan has proven that if you mess with their family in any way, they have no problem cutting you from their lives.

Here are 8 times the Kardashians had a major feud with former friends.

1. Larsa Pippen

Pippen, a fellow reality star, had been longtime friends with Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. However, the status of their friendship was called into question after the three sisters unfollowed Pippen on Instagram during the summer of 2020.

Pippen blamed Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, for the fallout during an interview with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood Raw podcast.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she said, adding that West used to call her during all hours of the night to “rant” and she eventually had to block his number.

She believes that West was angry about his number being blocked and started bad-mouthing her to Kim along with the rest of the family.

It wasn't just West that allegedly started beef between Pippen and the Kardashian sisters, but also Travis Scott.

Pippen claimed that she ran into Scott one night at a club and that Scott had immediately called Kylie Jenner and said that she was hitting on him, which Pippen vehemently denies.

2. Taylor Swift

Tinseltown / Shutterstock

Surprisingly, Swift had forged a friendship with Kim and Kanye in 2015, though that friendship didn't quite last too long.

The friendship turned sour after Kim leaked a conversation between Swift and West over his 2016 track 'Famous,' in which the former couple claimed West had gotten permission to rap about Swift.

However, Swift argued that she didn’t know about the specific line, “I made that bitch famous," and felt "vindicated" over the leaked conversation.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call,*” Swift wrote on Instagram, according to US Weekly.

“You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years…”

3. Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner cut ties with her longtime best friend after reports emerged saying Woods and Tristan Thompson had kissed at a party.

At first, the family didn't quite believe the story, especially given how close Woods was to them and how long they'd all been friends, according to People.

However, after multiple sources confirmed the story, Woods, who had been living with Jenner at the time, was forced to move out.

The backlash forced Woods to appear on 'Red Table Talk' and speak to Jada Pinkett-Smith, who Woods is also friends with, to explain her side of the story.

“I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over the text. And until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face, could she really feel, you know, what I was saying? But I reached out and the opportunity is there,” Woods said.

“I offered as much as I could — a lie detector test, anything, whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know it’s there.”

4. Blac Chyna

Before Blac Chyna had started dating Rob Kardashian, she had been friends with Kim Kardashian, though things had started going awry after Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner.

It wasn't until Chyna started dating Rob, that her connection to Kim was completely severed due to Chyna and Rob's tumultuous romance.

Now, Chyna is taking legal action against the Kardashian/Jenner family due to the cancellation of her reality show, 'Rob & Chyna,' which she says was caused by the Kardashian's influence at E!.

"I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days," Chyna wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"When they got my #1 show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS."

5. Joyce Bonelli

Bonelli had been a makeup artist with Kardashian/Jenner for ten years before they decided to cut ties with her.

All five sisters, including Kris Jenner, unfollowed Bonelli on Instagram after she allegedly "tried to go around them on a deal so the Kardashians wouldn't make money off of it," according to People.

Bonelli also claimed that she had come up with Kanye West's "that sh*t cray" tagline for a song with Jay-Z, which only pushed the Kardashians further away from her.

During a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bonelli opened up about being close with the sisters, and said they texted each other "every other day."

"I’ve been with the girls for so long and we’ve been through so much. It’s been over a decade. We’ve known each other since the beginning before they were famous."

6. Stephanie Shepherd

Back in 2017, Kim decided to cut ties with her personal assistant, Shepherd, who had been working for Kim since 2013, according to People.

The decision had been made after Shepherd wanted to take on a larger role with Kim's brand and businesses, but it wasn't working out.

The tension only seemed to grow after Kim admitted it was weird that Kourtney had grown so close to her assistant during an episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.'

Kourtney had shared with Kim that Shepherd had confided in her that she was "unfulfilled, job-wise," Kim responded by saying, "I do think it's like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me."

After going through a period where Kim and Shepherd were hardly speaking, the two seem to be on good terms again.

7. Monica Rose

Rose, who had been a stylist for the entire Kardashian/Jenner family, was suddenly unfollowed by the entire family in 2017, under circumstances that led people to speculate.

In an interview with Andy Cohen, according to People, Kim revealed that her reason to cut ties with Rose is different from why her family did.

She told Cohen that people have speculated that Rose was the reason why Kanye West stepped in to revamp Kim's style — her husband hiring a whole new team for her.

"So I think people think that's the reason, and for me, maybe that is the reason," Kim said. "I needed a new vibe."

Theories around why Rose was possibly fired only heightened after Khloe tweeted, “What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?" Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?"

8. Brittny Gastineau

DFree / Shutterstock

Kim had once been in a really close friendship with Gastineau up until her marriage to ex-husband Kris Humphries, according to the NY Daily News.

After Kim announced her engagement, Gastineau reportedly expressed her concerns about the relationship, and apparently, Kim did not take the criticism well.

Gastineau still attended their wedding but afterward, Kim reportedly stopped returning her friend's phone calls.

Though it seems as if Gastineau is on better terms with the family as of recently after she attended Kourtney's birthday trip with Kim in 2017.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.