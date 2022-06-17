What Blac Chyna Says Her Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Rob Kardashian Will Teach Their Daughter

Blac Chyna's revenge porn lawsuit against Rob Kardashian will move forward to trial on June 20 after the two were unable to come to a settlement.

The former couple and parents of 5-year-old Dream have been locked in a legal battle that both parties argue will impact their daughter.

According to Kardashian's lawyer, his client's biggest worry is his daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Chyna, will see all of the drama between her parents when she gets older.

"[He] doesn't want in one year, five years, ten years for his daughter to read about the fight between his parents that is going to involve sexually explicit images," Eagan said in court.

But for Chyna, she's heading to trial to prove to her daughter that "it's not ok to have your nude photos posted online by someone else, whoever it is," Ciana countered, adding that she and her client were "ready to go on Monday."

On June 16, a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County denied Kardashian's previous motion to enforce a settlement over Chyna's allegations.

In a motion filed earlier this month, Kardashian's lawyers alleged that Chyna said she would drop her lawsuit against her ex-fiancé if he helped her get out of a separate lawsuit filed by Justin Jones.

Jones, who is identified in court documents as Chyna's "former friend," is accusing her of "public disclosure of private facts" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress."

Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, told Entertainments Tonight that Chyna is "pleased" after the judge denied Kardashian's motion to "enforce" a settlement that she claims "never existed."

Blac Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian over a revenge porn allegation from 2017.

"Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent," Ciani said.

In court on June 16, Kardashian's lawyer Todd Eagan claimed that the "email agreement" between Chyna's lawyer and him "constitutes a signed writing," arguing that their email correspondence represented a settlement agreement between the two parties.

Ciani disagreed, saying the email exchanges were "discussions, proposals, let's get talking."

"We didn't sign anything," she told the court. "If we came up with an amount we agreed on, we wouldn't be here today."

According to Judge Gregory Alarcon, the trial is set to last two to three days.

The upcoming trial comes after Chyna first filed a lawsuit against the former reality star in 2017 for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

She was also granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian after he shared a photo of Chyna in the hospital, calling out what he said in the social media posts was a weight loss surgery.

Kardashian also shared now-deleted, sexually explicit videos of Chyna, along with allegations that she suffered from a substance abuse problem and that she cheated on him while they were still together.

In the lawsuit filing, Chyna claimed she suffered "significant damages" since Kardashians' social media rampage.

Chyna alleged that the nude photos leaked by Kardashian and influence from the entire family had led to her reality show "Rob & Chyna" getting canceled before their second season.

