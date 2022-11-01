The Kardashian-Jenner “Momager,” Kris Jenner, has a lot of things on her plate as she juggles the career of her daughters, multiple TV shows and appearances, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Although she does it all, she definitely can’t do it all alone, which is why she hires assistants who are highly-trained, experienced, and capable of managing part of her workload so she can focus on everything that really matters.

Here are 7 strict rules Kris Jenner’s assistants have to follow.

1. You have to be available to work 24/7.

In 2018, Jenner talked to HuffPost about what an average day for her looks like and how much it requires from her.

“It was filled with phoners,” they reported, “meetings, recording ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ throughout the day, glam, picking up daughters at various hotels, multiple outfit changes with Tommy Hilfiger, attending the Business of Fashion dinner, then racing to the airport at midnight to hop on Kylie and Travis Scott’s plane.”

They claimed that her “unique” schedule would require someone that was available to work 24 hours a day.

“It’s nonstop. Every day is different, you never know what to expect and you have to be ready to pivot on a dime,” she said.

2. Don’t do anything that would betray the family.

Working as part of such a high-profile family likely means that you’ll be privy to info that tabloids or enemies would pay top dollar for.

As such, Jenner requires that those close to her, including her assistants, don’t act shady or do anything that would go against their family.

“Some people think, ‘Oh, I don’t have any money, and they’re not going to sue me.’ Well, we’ll take payments,” she told HuffPost.

Jenner said that they try to surround themselves with people they can trust but understands that she has no control over those with bad intentions.

3. Understand that you can be fired at a moment’s notice.

During an interview with her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, for the launch of her new Poosh website, Jenner revealed that sometimes you have to be cold if someone isn’t right for the job.

"You have to face the fact that person might not be the right fit and then very kindly say 'you're great I wanted this to work, it didn't work out I wish you the best.' And try to make it a positive experience,” she said, via Mirror.

If you fall behind or don’t fit the bill, Jenner will have no qualms about firing you.

4. Be prepared to follow some weird orders.

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé stepped in as her mother’s assistant for the day — prepared to do whatever it was that Jenner wanted.

“Khloé, I need you to go through all of these snacks, and then let’s see what’s fresh,” Jenner asks her daughter. “But I’d like you, personally, to eat every single one of those items.”

The two were cooped up in the Kylie Cosmetics offices when Jenner made this request.

“This isn’t really what I thought I was going to be doing, but I’ll do it with a smile and my little assistant shoes on,” Khloé said. “I don’t know if she’s just f--king with me, but whatever Kris Jenner wants, she gets.”

5. Kris Jenner doesn’t take no for an answer.

Whether it’s for her own dealings and requests or it’s coming from her assistants, she has a very strict “don’t take no for an answer” attitude.

During an interview with Jason Kennedy for “In the Room,” via Cheatsheet, Kourtney revealed how she witnessed her mother doing business with others.

“We don’t take no for an answer,” she said. “My mom always taught us, ‘If you hear the answer no, you’re asking the wrong person.’”

She added that she learned a lot from just listening to her mother talk on the phone.

6. You will take whatever pay you get.

After Kim Kardashian’s famous “get up and work” quote that was a little more vulgar and condescending than that, a woman named Jessica DeFino revealed how much she was paid when she worked for the family.

“I was an assistant editor on the Kardashian Jenner Official Apps, and I didn’t make enough money to make it to work,” she wrote in a Vice article, revealing that she was being paid a salary of $35,000.

Jenner likely believes that working for the Kardashian family and the experience are payment enough since having “Kris Jenner’s Assistant” on your resume is a good look.

7. Keep your mind on the money at all times.

This largely means that Jenner will do whatever it takes in order to achieve progress.

To further the Kardashian family’s name, boost productivity, increase profits, bask in the spotlight — anything that means more success should be strived for.

Jenner, according to HuffPost, calls this “a little common sense and street smarts.”

“Some people don’t know how to take some of the everyday, regular things that they have going for them and turn it into something else,” she said.

If you’re not able to keep up with the Kardashians, then you don’t belong.

