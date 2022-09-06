Kendall Jenner Refuses To Acknowledge Tristan Thompson While Exiting The Weeknd’s Concert

Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson don't seem to be on friendly terms after the two reportedly ignored each other while at The Weeknd's concert in Los Angeles.

Thompson, who shares two children with Jenner's sister, Khloe Kardashian, came to the show separately but reportedly didn't interact with his children's aunt.

Kendall Jenner allegedly refused to acknowledge Tristan Thomspon while watching The Weeknd perform.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Thompson had attended The Weeknd's concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with an "all-male entourage."

After arriving, Thompson and his friends were escorted to the guest platform near the stage, though, according to the source, "he hardly paid attention to the show, as he was seen talking to his entourage and texting."

While the relationship between Thompson and Khloe Kardashian remains frosty, it seems the same can be said for Kardashian's younger sister.

Jenner arrived at the same guest platform once the concert had started. She was joined by the singer's rumored girlfriend, Simi Khadra, Simi's twin, Haze, and their brother, Fai, all of whom are Jenner's close friends.

Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend, was also seen at the concert dancing with Jenner, Simi, and Haze.

The source claimed that "Kendall's group were seen standing at the corner of the platform closest to the stage," while Thompson and his "entourage" were "seen standing in the middle of the platform."

After about 20 minutes, Jenner exited the guest platform with her friends and left the floor. After the concert ended, Thompson and his group exited toward the back of the venue, while Jenner was at the front.

During that moment, eyewitnesses claim that Jenner and Thompson walked by each other but didn't acknowledge each other.

The lack of communication between Jenner and Thompson isn't necessarily a surprise considering how the sisters feel about the NBA player. Back in July 2022, Kourtney Kardashian made headlines after she unfollowed Thompson on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner immediately followed suit, along with Kris Jenner, though Kim, Khloe, and Kendall all still follow Thompson.

Thompson's relationship with the family soured immensely after the paternity scandal that erupted in December 2021, where Thompson eventually admitted to fathering a baby with another woman while still with Kardashian.

The former couple recently welcomed their second baby together, a son, via surrogacy back in August 2022, and while Kardashian has been rather tight-lipped about the baby news, she recently spoke to Elle about being a "mom-of-two."

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she said, adding that her kids "challenge me as a person," so "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

Back in July 2022 amid speculation that Thompson and Kardashian were expecting a baby, a source told US Weekly that the two don't speak outside of when it comes to their children.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together," the source claimed. They continued, saying that they “have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.