Fans Spot 'Fake Tear' Edited On Kim Kardashian's Face While Discussing Khloe Kardashian On Her Hulu Show

Fans of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu tuned into an emotional season two premiere that aired on Wednesday, September 21.

In the episode, Khloe Kardashian spoke candidly about her surrogacy journey after learning Tristan Thompson had secretly fathered another child while they were in the process of transferring embryos to their surrogate.

But fans noticed something suspicious about another Kardashian sister’s reaction to Khloe’s situation.

Fans think Kim Kardashian faked a tear in an interview discussing Khloe’s surrogacy journey.

In a confessional during the episode, Kim breaks down over Khloe’s emotional turmoil while awaiting the birth of her son, her second child with Thompson.

“I promise you will have everything you want out of this life because no one deserves it the way that you do,” Kim tells the camera, addressing her younger sister.

In the clip, a single tear falls down Kim’s face as her voice cracks. But fans think the tear could have been staged.

In a TikTok that has amassed over 2 million views, two friends watching the clip point out what they are calling a “fake tear.”

“Y’all, please tell me you see this CGI tear on [The] Kardashians],” Michelle Driscoll captions the video.

Driscoll points out a glistening tear that appears, looking suspiciously perfect, on Kim’s face as she speaks.

“That’s a fake tear. That’s CGI,” Driscoll says pointing to her TV.

She also points out that although Kim is seen appearing to pat away tears, she doesn’t touch the most prominent tear on her face.

Fans debated in the comments with some pointing out that Kim is emotional throughout the episode so wouldn’t have needed to fake it while others agree the tear could have been enhanced.

Whether or not the tear is edited, Kim and her family appear visibly upset throughout the episode.

The Kardashians all rallied around Khloe as she came to terms with Thompson’s cheating.

The mom-of-two is seen, throughout the episode, struggling to get excited about the prospective arrival of her son as she battles to keep her surrogate's pregnancy hidden from the media to protect her mental health.

“I wanted to keep this private for my loved ones as long as possible and not have this be some media frenzy that people get to just play with and run with,” Khloe says in an emotional scene.

“I can’t hear about this for months about what an idiot I am.”

The episode picks up where the season one finale ended, after Khloe learns for the first time that Thompson was named in a paternity lawsuit filed by a woman he cheated on Khloe with.

Khloe explains that she now knows Thompson knowingly urged her to continue their surrogacy plans while keeping his affair hidden.

“All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date,” she explained.

“In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born — especially getting the paperwork that we saw, he found out July 2, so he did know.”

