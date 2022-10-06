Kourtney Kardashian May Be The Only Body-Positive Kardashian After Her Recent Comments On Weight Gain

After yet another Khloe Kardashian photoshop scandal and more comments from Kim Kardashian about her drastic weight loss measures, Kourtney Kardashian’s latest comments about her weight gain are a breath of fresh air.

In a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” Kourtney revealed that she is loving her body more than ever despite constant speculation about her weight gain.

For the last decade, the sisters have defined a beauty standard, popularizing a “curvy” body with tiny waists and big hips that even they had to photoshop to achieve at times.

But, in recent years, fans have raised concerns about Kim and Khloe’s weight loss that has made unattainable thinness the new #bodygoals.

Now, Kourtney Kardashian is picking up the body-positivity baton.

For years, Khloe has poised herself as the champion of self-love within the family, fighting for body acceptance in a landscape that often shamed her for her curves.

But somewhere between taking lawsuits against publications that released an unedited photo of her in a bikini and celebrating when her sisters expressed concerns that she was “too skinny” in an episode of her show, Khloe’s cries for body positivity began to sound hollow.

While her sisters have been glorifying weight loss for their young fans, Kourtney has been battling pregnancy rumors whilst embracing her weight gain.

"Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically,” Kourtney said on a Wednesday, October 5 episode of her show.

“I think it's taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes."

In a show that so often features scenes with the sisters comparing their bodies and unfiltered conversations about their desire to lose more weight, Kourtney’s comments were almost shocking.

"I'm so into my thicker body," she said during the episode.

"When I was super skinny, it's like a time when I was super anxious… Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships.”

She thanks her husband, Travis Barker, for always making her feel beautiful.

“I used to always say this: When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."

Kourtney is embracing weight gain in a way that her sisters never have.

For fans who have spent over a decade watching the sisters, Kourtney’s comments are a rare but honest acknowledgment of the reality of body acceptance.

In 2022, “The Kardashians” is now a reality show about women in their late 30s and early 40s who have gone through pregnancies, breakups, health issues and more.

Yet the conversations between the sisters can often feel like listening back on how we used to speak to our friends when we were teenagers comparing our bodies to runway models.

Fans of the show have outgrown the glorification of one ideal body type.

In a culture that is increasingly trying to promote diversity, the sisters seem to have no desire to let go of their problematic influence.

Just a few frank conversations about aging, weight fluctuation and some more honesty about what it really takes to look like a Kardashian could go a long way.

Luckily, Kourtney is letting fans in on her secret to embracing how she looks.

“It's just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am."

