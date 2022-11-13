8 Secrets The Kardashians' Camera Crews Have Kept Hidden From The Public

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has spent over a decade showing us their lives.

From the seasons of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," to their new Hulu series "The Kardashians," the famous family has never shied away from a life of cameras.

Despite viewers' inside look into their glamorous lives, they have managed to keep some secrets from their fans.

However, the family's production team has had front-row seats to many of the Kardashians' well-kept secrets over the years, most of the time before fans even had a clue.

Here are 8 secrets the Kardashians' camera crews had to keep hidden.

1. Kylie Jenner's first pregnancy.

In February 2018, Kylie announced the birth of her and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, after keeping her entire pregnancy a secret from fans and media outlets.

However, according to Variety, executive producer Farnaz Farjam, who has worked with the family on their reality show since 2007, the production team knew about Jenner's secret pregnancy.

“Here’s the funny thing about Kylie’s pregnancy,” Farjam told the publication. “She found out she was pregnant while she was filming ‘Life of Kylie.’ We didn’t know. She hid it from the cameras.”

After Farjam looked back at the footage, he was able to find the exact moment when Kylie found out she was pregnant but was also told by one of the family members.

Farjam admitted that he thought it was all a lie but ultimately had to keep it a secret from the press.

2. Kim is the one who spills her sisters' secrets.

When it comes to who alerts the camera crew and production team about drama or anything that needs to be filmed, it's usually Kim.

In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kim shared: "I think if you ask the crew, I probably produce the most because I know what my sisters might not be sharing."

"So I’ll tell them, 'Go over to Kourt’s house right now. Something is going on.'"

3. Khloé never wanted to publicize her relationship with Lamar Odom.

Most of Khloé's tumultuous marriage with former NBA star Lamar Odom was shown on the family's reality show, including their wedding, which Khloé never wanted to be shown.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Khloé revealed that she also didn't want to do their spin-off show, "Khloé and Lamar."

"I never wanted to do the show… my ex-husband did,” she said. “He sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much.”

4. Kim asks producers to delete footage if she doesn't look good.

Kim isn't shy about asking the producers to cut footage that shows her in an unflattering manner.

"I mean, believe me, I’m not going to lie, there’s been times when I’ve walked away from the camera and I’ve got a big bump in my hair," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"And I’m like, ‘Take that out, my hair looks like shit.’ I’m too vain to leave really ugly, ugly angles in."

5. The crew found out Khloé was pregnant before her family knew.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Khloé, who was six months pregnant with True, revealed that her "trusty assistant" and a handful of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" crew knew about her pregnancy.

After Khloé took the pregnancy test, she called her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who was out of town. The couple decided to wait to tell their families when they were together again.

"So it was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan, and I — we were the only ones that knew for a few weeks until I was able to tell my family,” she told Kimmel.

“It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I’m excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing!”

6. Kendall only films with a boyfriend if they've been dating for a year.

Out of all her sisters, Kendall has been the one who's been extremely private about her dating life.

The need for privacy also extends to the family's reality show, according to the show's executive producer Farnaz Farjam, who told Variety that Kendall has a rule implemented when it comes to the camera crew filming her relationships.

"I think what people don’t know is how Kendall interacts with her boyfriends because she’s never shown that on the show,” Farjam said.

“Kendall always had this rule that she has to be with someone for at least a year before she even would bring them into the series."

7. They sometimes film intimate scenes on an iPhone.

Jeff Jenkins, a former executive producer for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" revealed that just one person will film intimate scenes on an iPhone.

"There are days when there might be 30 crew people at a location to cover an event and there are days where there may be one person with an iPhone covering something incredibly intimate," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

8. They use other people's homes to film exterior shots.

In 2014, Kim came clean with fans, admitting that the Jenner house seen on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" isn't actually the family home at all.

According to ABC News, Kim answered a fan question about whether it was true the Kardashians use "fake houses" for their reality show.

She explained that they use exterior shots of different homes for "security purposes."

"My old home in Beverly Hills was really my home & I would get people showing up at all hours ringing my gate & had to call the police on several occasions," she admitted. "People [hopping] the gate & scaring me. It was so unsafe.

"After that, we realized how unsafe it is to show the exterior of our homes. So now we use different homes for the outside for security purposes."

However, she added, "When we film inside, that's obviously our real home."

