7 Strict Rules The Kardashian Chefs Are Reportedly Forced To Follow

The Kardashians have been known for their lavish lifestyle. From extravagant parties to multi-million and billion-dollar companies, everything must go according to plan for the family.

The sister's have way too much on their plates to have to dish up dinner every night so they've employed a team of personal chefs to keep them well-fed.

Here are 8 rules that the Kardashian’s chefs reportedly have to follow.

1. The family demands 'clean, healthy cooking.'

It’s no question that the Kardashian-Jenner clan follows a strict diet. In a 2019 interview with HollywoodLife, chef Sara Motamedi revealed that there is more to cooking for the family.

Motamedi began working with the famous family after Kim and Kylie had babies in 2018 and she's gotten to know their unique tastes.

“They’re not picky eaters. Some of the kids are picky with maybe fish or chicken, but they eat everything. Everybody pretty much eats everything," she said.

"Nothing is really banned, unless they’re allergic to it. But they like clean, healthy cooking. They all eat everything as long as it’s clean, organic. They all love organic food."

Motamedi has been working for the clan since she knocked on momager Kris Jenner’s door with a batch of homemade cinnamon rolls.

The rest was history.

2. They have to cook for guests.

Not only do their chefs have to cook for the family, but they have to cook for the multiple guests that the family hosts.

Luckily, their kitchens are well-equipped to deal with a big crowd.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, Kylie Jenner’s interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard explained the reasoning for the massive kitchen.

"She has quite a lot of dinners. When you're that famous, it's hard to go out casually so she tends to entertain a lot at home. So, we made a really fun dining room for her and then really important was the family room that attaches to the kitchen,” Bullard explained.

In the family room lay "big custom coffee tables that have ice trays in the center" for champagne and hors d'oeuvres.

With the amount of time they eat in, it’s important for the chef to accommodate everybody.

3. Kylie Jenner's household is nut-free.

In an exclusive interview with Harper’s BAZZAAR in 2020, Kylie Jenner revealed that her child Stormi is allergic to peanuts.

“We are a peanut-free household because Stormi is allergic. All nuts actually, not just peanuts,” Jenner clarified in the interview.

This means that any chef who comes to cook for the clan must be aware of their allergies and follow the strict guidelines set in place for their safety.

4. They must have an extensive background of experience

Not just anybody can’t just work for the family. You have to have extensive background experience to work for them.

Take chef Kristianne Uy, or Chef K.

While she’s worked for the family for several years now, Chef K has also worked for a plethora of other celebrities over the years on top of private catering events.

According to The Irish Times, these people have included Charlize Theron, James Cameron, Ryan Seacrest, Sean Combs and Charlie Sheen.

When speaking of her talents, Sheen said, “Early on in our time together, I dared her to perfectly duplicate what I considered to be the greatest cheeseburger on planet Earth, the Five Guys – double bacon."

"Less than 24 hours later, she served me one. I took one bite and never went to Five Guys again.”

5. They have to have plenty of fruits and vegetables.

In the previously mentioned BAZAAR interview, Jenner revealed she likes to keep pre-sliced apples ready at her bedside to help curb her midnight cravings.

“I avoid late-night cravings because I lock myself in my bedroom and I turn on my TV, I get real comfortable, and I pre-slice an apple by my bed,” Jenner said.

She also revealed she likes to start her day with her celery juice, saying, “I have a whole drawer in my refrigerator of just raw celery.”

To meet Jenner’s demands, the chefs must stock up on their fruits and vegetables.

6. Don't make them gain weight!

Cooking for the entire family means the food must be up to par for each member. But sometimes Chef K goes a little too far with how delicious her cooking is.

In a clip revealed from Keeping Up With The Kardashians in June, Kim Kardashian was outraged that Chef K left out her delicious cookies even though she specifically said not to.

“Did I not say no to these cookies? They have to be taken away, I gained 15 pounds like this is a joke,” Kim says in the clip.

Chef K later explained that Kim apologized for the outburst, reportedly saying, “Chef, I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to say that about your cookies – they’re great. They’re really good. I just have no self-control.”

7. They must help get the children to try new things

While Motamedi said the kids aren’t too picky, it can be hard to have them try new things.

“I made cherry rice for them once and Mason and Penelope were a little like ‘cherry rice?’ and they had a few friends over. That became everyone’s favorite. Nobody had thought of sweet cherry rice and it was everyone’s favorite,” she said.

Luckily though, they’re willing to practically eat anything.

“We did oat-crusted chicken tenders,” Sara said. “They didn’t know it was oat-crusted. They ate it up. The other thing they love, is they love steak. I’ve made filet for them, seared and baked for them in the oven. They love that."

"Gluten-free pasta I make for them, mac and cheese, gluten-free. They have a beautiful palate because they’re surrounded by these adults that eat all this great food."

