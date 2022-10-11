Kim Kardashian Is Paying For Extra Security At Her Kids' School Because Of Kanye West, Claims Source

It seems Kim Kardashian isn't playing around when it comes to the safety of her four children.

Per TMZ, the reality star has allegedly hired additional security to guard her children's private school after her ex-husband Kanye West's recent Instagram rants against the school.

While Kardashian has paid for extra security, it isn't to protect North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, from their controversial father, but rather because West publicly revealed the name of their school.

Kim Kardashian has bumped up security at her children's school for fear of their safety.

Kardashian has allegedly footed the entire bill for the increased protective services, which are being taken to prevent strangers from showing up to their school and potentially harming the West children along with their fellow schoolmates.

West had revealed the name of his children's private school during one of his previous Instagram rants where he demanded that they instead attend his newly opened Donda Academy.

In early September 2022, West proposed the "idea" that he and Kardashian's children should change their schooling to three days at their current private school and two days at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California.

“This is co-parenting,” West captioned a screenshot of a text exchange between him and, presumably, Kardashian, in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Kanye West appears to be speaking on Kris Jenner on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RYBTnKC1nE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2022

Kanye West wants his kids with Kim Kardashian to go to Donda Academy.

In a second, now-deleted, post that featured another screenshot of a presumed text exchange between Kardashian and West, the rapper was adamant that their children attend his school.

“Can u please stop,” the top message from Kardashian read, while the response from West read, “no, we need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school Why you get say say [sic] Cuz you half white?”

Kardashian, meanwhile, maintained that she prefers her children attend their current private school for their daily education, and is fine with them attending West’s school for extracurricular activities.

Currently, West's Donda Academy has yet to be accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and parents who enroll their children at the Academy have to reportedly sign NDAs.

Kanye West restated his desire for his kids to attend Donda Academy to Tucker Carlson.

During West's recent interview with Carlson, the rapper admitted that he "isn't willing to compromise" when it comes to his children's education.

“All they do is take all the celebs’ kids and throw them into this same school,” the rapper said about his kids’ current school, adding that he thinks their school administration tries to “indoctrinate them.”

West continued, “Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.