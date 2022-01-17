Kanye West Reportedly Threw His Own Party For Chicago Hours After Crashing Kim Kardashian’s Event

Plenty of Kim and (Kan)Ye drama has stirred up over the weekend as the couple's divorce and co-parenting arrangement appears to have hit some hurdles.

The famous exes once seemed to be on good terms post-breakup but now things look to have gotten complicated as their issues came to a standstill over their daughter Chicago's birthday.

Shortly after dissing Kardashian's new romance SNL star and comedian, Pete Davidson, in a new song, the famous rapper — who is dating "Uncut Gems" actress, Julia Fox —took to his Instagram to blast his ex for allegedly excluding him from his daughter's birthday party.

However, sources have now suggested that West and Kardashian had already agreed to throw separate parties for their third child and his Instagram rant was little more than an attempt to make his ex look bad.

Kanye West reportedly threw his own birthday party for Chicago after crashing Kim Kardashian's bash.

”Kim at 12 p.m. and Kanye at 4 p.m.,” a source said.

“That always was the plan, that he would have them at that time. And he took the kids from the noon party to his,” another family source claimed.

Kanye had accused Kim of deliberately cutting him out of his daughter's party.

It all started when Kanye posted a rant on social media, claiming that he wasn’t invited to party that was being thrown for his daughter's fourth birthday — a joint event to celebrate Chicago and her cousin, Stormi.

Kanye speaking on not being given the address to his daughter’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/jMvt6NARHy — Did Donda 2 Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) January 15, 2022

“I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he said in the short clip he recorded while driving around LA, “there’s nothing legal that’s saying that these are the kind of games being played.”

He goes on to say that this is something that has affected his mental health and that their co-parenting is something that he wants to take more seriously this year, that this year “I’m being the father, the best father, the ‘Ye’ version of a father, and I’m not gonna let this happen.

He asked around for the address, calling Kardashian, saying he asked Tristan Thompson where it would be, who replied saying he would ask Khloe Kardashian, West asked the nannies, and he got nothing in return.

“Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her,” he continued in his rant.

However, he made it in time and was able to spend Chicago’s fourth birthday with her thanks to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner who gave him the time, address, and access to the party.

Kanye may lied about the birthday party fiasco.

News came out after the fact that Kardashian's camp was completely unaware about West's plight, saying that he has never been barred from any of their children’s events and that Kardashian does her best to make sure he’s invited to all of them.

However, a source close to the family told Page Six that there was always a plan in place, that Kardashian and West were both throwing their own separate parties for Chicago on that day, hours apart.

“He was always having his own party for Chicago. He had it at 4 p.m. at his office downtown [in Los Angeles] that he planned, so it’s so frustrating he crashed Kim’s party and created this narrative that he wasn’t invited,” the source claims.

Others family insiders are surprised by Kanye’s pleas, saying that “Kanye didn’t show up to Chicago’s birthday last year, nor did he show up to Psalm’s last year,” adding that “He also didn’t send Christmas gifts or show up on Christmas Day.”

However, he did show up for North and Saint’s birthdays, according to other sources.

The Kim and Kanye drama continues as the divorce proceedings do as well and the two have ventured on their separate paths while trying to parent their four children.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.