8 Of Pete Davidson's Exes On What It Was Like To Date Him (And Why They Broke Up)

Now that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have reportedly called it quits after nine months of dating, she has joined a long list of the comedian's famous exes.

Many of these women have gotten candid about what it's really like to date the "SNL" star and it doesn't sound easy.

Here's what Pete Davidson’s exes have said about dating him.

1. Kim Kardashian was reportedly 'exhausted' by dating Pete Davidson.

A source told Page Six that Kardashian was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source adds.

“But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

2. Carly Aquilino did not want to hear about Ariana Grande.

Davidson's first known ex was comedian Carly Aquilio and they dated for a short time in 2015.

While she never spoke about their relationship, she did react to seeing a text from her friend years after their split about Davidson and Ariana Grande's engagment.

"Haha, My day in a text message," she wrote in a deleted tweet.

3. Cazzie David says he moved on with Ariana Grande within 24 hours.

Davidson’s first long-term relationship was with Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie David. They started dating in 2016 and broke up 2 years later in 2018.

They were quite serious as Davidson even got tattoos of her.

However, Davidson reportedly broke up with her via text. David explains the pain she went through as she found out Davidson was dating Ariana Grande a day after they broke up.

"I scrolled through Twitter and saw that my ex of one day had a new girlfriend... My dad held me as I shook uncontrollably in his arms"

David has revealed that she was able to overcome that hard phase of her life and that they were now friends.

She even mentioned him in “No One Asked For This”, her published book, “Pete. I love you…. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

4. Ariana Grande called Pete Davidson an 'amazing distraction.'

Probably one of Davidson’s most notable and public relationships was with Ariana Grande.

The two started dating in May 2018 and announced their engagement a few weeks later. However, their relationship was short-lived when they broke up in October 2018.

The relationship happened shortly after Grande's breakup with Mac Miller and ended shortly after her ex's untimely death.

This might explain why Grande called Davidson a "distraction." Grande also claimed their relationship was “unrealistic” and that she didn't know him.

"It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him," she said.

5. Kate Beckinsale hated the media attention.

Soon after Davidson’s split with Grande, he started dating Kate Beckinsale. The two had a 20-year-age gap but that didn’t stop them from being together. They were together for only a couple of months but soon separated due to the unwanted media attention they received.

"I've never been in this position before - never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to," Beckinsale said about the relationship.

For his part, Davidson says his entry into rehab contributed to the split.

“I think I was going into another rehab,” he said during an interview with Charlamagne tha God. “I wasn’t right yet, and [Kate] had a lot of acting and work to do. She’s a superstar.”

6. Margaret Qualley found dating Pete Davidson 'exciting.'

Qualley and Davidson started dating in 2019 but sadly ended things a few months later.

There is not much not known about their relationship however, Qualley reportedly mentioned that she had been “really excited,” about their relationship.

7. Kaia Gerber thought Pete Davidson was too 'intense.'

The two started dating in October 2019 but were also short-lived as they broke up in January 2020. At the time, Davidson had been going through mental health issues and he felt that “It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all.”

A source close to the model said the relationship became “very overwhelming” for Gerber.

"Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends," the source shared.

Gerber spoke out on their relationship and mentioned the codependency they had, "Even if you're not technically co-dependent, just not allowing your happiness to rely on someone else's I think is a huge thing. I am absolutely co-dependent."

8. Phoebe Dynevor was 'crazy' about Pete Davidson.

Davidson's latest ex was the Bridgerton actress, Phoebe Dynevor. They dated for a few months in 2021. The reason for their split was the distance between them. Dynevor lives in England while Davidson lives in New York.

However, it seems that if it weren't for the distance, they would have worked out as a source mentioned, prior to their split, that “Their relationship continues to grow and although they’ve been dating for a few months now, they are lovebirds and crazy about each other” while Davidson and Dynevor were dating.

