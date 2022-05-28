Abuse Expert Claims Kris Jenner Is A Narcissist & Explains How It Has Impacted Her Daughter’s Relationships

A life coach has explained a possible reason why the Kardashians appear to always copy the personality of people that they are dating.

In two separate TikTok videos, E.B. Johnson, a life coach, and narcissistic abuse expert, explained why the Kardashians change their personality to match each person they date, especially Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

In Johnson's first video, she brings up the fact that she believes their mother, Kris Jenner, is a narcissist, and that it is reflected in her children's relationships.

Why is Kris Jenner a narcissist, according to Johnson?

"In my personal opinion, Kris Jenner is absolutely a narcissist, and that's why she has created children who are either narcissistic themselves, or who may potentially struggle with some serious self-esteem and self-image issues," Johnson explains, putting up photos of both Kim and Kanye West, and Kourtney and Travis Barker.

Johnson also lists a few reasons why she thinks this, adding, "They are outside of the very, very obvious obsession that [Kris] has with projecting an image of who she is and who the Kardashians are."

Over the title card, 'Unstable self-image,' Johnson explains that the Kardashian women "seem to really struggle with self-identity and knowing who they are and being able to confidently say who they are and even what they want for themselves."

In an episode of 'The Kardashians' Kim shared that she is struggling to rediscover her personal style after splitting from Kanye.

"I got to a point where I would just ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear. Even now I’m having like panic attacks, like, ‘What do I wear?'" Kim told Kourtney.

“I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?'” the reality star continued, adding that choosing a look took a toll “psychologically” and that she was “so nervous.”

Kim Kardashian has no idea what personal style is..she has none! She’s a trend girl and also plays off of Kanye’s current aesthetic. When he was wearing Chelsea boots and camel coats she was posh and chic, when he went Yeezy season she did 2, now he’s in jogging pants & so is she — Shelton Boyd-Griffith (@flyrebel) December 3, 2018

Johnson continued, saying that all of the Kardashian children, including Rob Kardashian, seem to always land in rather toxic relationships.

"Even if they last a long time, they are not relationships that any of us would want for ourselves or would recommend for our children."

"Last, but not least, look at the quality of the people that [Kris's] children pick," Johnson concludes, adding that the proof is how Kim chose to be with Kanye, who Johnson described as being "mean, degrading, and manipulative."

[Kim] settled for that because she clearly has no self-esteem and generally women who settle for partners like that are conditioned to settle like that because they are parented by people who treat them that way, so that becomes their norm," she says, referring to Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner's alleged 'narcissism' has shaped her daughters' relationships.

In a previous video, Johnson explains why the Kardashian women change their personalities to match each person they've dated.

"When we are raised by narcissists, or narcissistically abused, our self-image, our concept of self, is completely destabilized," Johnson says.

"Changing your personality, your aesthetic, your approach to life, [is] not a shocker when you're the child of a narcissist," she adds, showing a photo of Kourtney and Travis.

During Kourtney and Barker's relationship, many fans pointed out how similar Kourtney dressed to match her then-fiancé.

In photos that she would post to Instagram after entering her relationship with Barker, fans would comment, "You conform to every person you date," and "As beautiful as she is, there's not an ounce of originality."

