How Pete Davidson’s Relationships Show All The Signs Of A PR Stunt, According To Celebrity Publicist

At this point, Pete Davidson has been branded "The Internet's Boyfriend" solely because of how many high-profile women he has dated — because so many others crush hard on him.

After being linked to Kim Kardashian, Davidson joked about his appeal during a comedy show in January 2022.

"There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” Davidson said during a stand-up set in New York City. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”

The young actor went on to compare himself to the discount DVD section you might see at 7-Eleven, using the film "Tropic Thunder" to describe his appeal.

"I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he joked. “It’s a steal.”

Whether or not that's true, it's also hard to ignore the fact that some, if not all, of these relationships, seem a bit like a PR move for both parties involved.

Are all of Pete Davidson's relationships just PR stunts?

For someone as private as Pete Davidson (he doesn't even have social media), he seems to only date high-profile women.

From Kim Kardashian to Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kaia Gerber, Davidson's relationships are always blasted in the media.

Here before Lady Whistledown. Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have made their relationship official at Wimbledon. (: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/m3XbwbNGJ8 — E! News (@enews) July 3, 2021

While talking to Galore, Kevin Dickson, a former editor at In Touch, and Jack Ketsoyan, a celebrity publicist, revealed the telltale signs of when a celebrity is in a fake relationship.

One of the biggest signs is the relationships don't last that long, with an expiration date of fewer than three years.

The only relationship Davidson had that almost reached the three-year mark was when he dated Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, from 2016 to 2018.

The rest of Davidson's relationships each ended after lasting only a couple of months — usually after Davidson was seen publicly with each woman an obscene amount of times.

Another sign, they claimed, was to "look for couples who will do every red carpet."

While Davidson has yet to do any joint interviews with the women that he's dated, he has appeared on several red carpets with a few of them.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just walked their first red carpet and it is the White House Correspondent Dinner! That's some official sh*t pic.twitter.com/xmhrTXaD8D — Chukwudéra (@martinsanumene) May 1, 2022

Recently Davidson and Kardashian walked the 2022 Met Gala carpet together, which happened after they made their first red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

For Grande and Davidson, the couple only appeared on one red carpet together, which was the 2018 VMA Awards.

Specifically, Davidson's current relationship with Kardashian sparked initial speculation that their sudden romance was just a big PR stunt.

Even if their relationship is genuine, you can't deny that it has been mutually advantageous and occurred at pivotal moments in their lives and careers.

Before Davidson, Kardashian was going through a divorce with Kanye West, but despite that, many fans thought they would eventually get back together.

Since dating Davidson, Kardashian has successfully detached herself from West and who she was when she was with him.

Who knows. Maybe all of Davidson's relationships are simply that — relationships, and his appeal is truly what he says it is: getting a discounted DVD at your local 7-Eleven.

