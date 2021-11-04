How Pete Davidson Became Hollywood’s Most Eligible (And Most Unlikely) Bachelor

Ever since he dated Ariana Grande back in 2018, it’s felt like Pete Davidson has been around the block a few times and dated every single celebrity under the sun.

Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, and now Kim Kardashian — the billionaire influencer known around the world.

While some might say he’s hit his peak among the ladies, perhaps a more important question that we should be asking concerns the women he’s been with.

Why do women love Pete Davidson?

No, seriously.

At a first glance, you look at Davidson and think, “that’s him? This is the guy half of Hollywood has dated?” — the other half being men, of course.

We need everybody to stop dating Pete Davidson until we figure out what’s going on — charles entertainment cheese (@jmurffff) November 1, 2021

But in reality, the answer isn’t really as complicated as some might think — there’s probably a very logical reason for him to be a ladies' man, or maybe several reasons.

He’s funny.

Easily number one on the list for a very good reason.

The SNL star and stand-up comedian rose to fame through his humor — performing in some of the funniest skits on SNL alongside legendary comedians in their own rights.

When you laugh, your brain creates more endorphins, which relieve stress and pain — working much like opioids which leads people to believe laughter can create that same high.

That could be a reason why women choose a man with a sense of humor and can make them laugh. Not only that, but the ability to make people laugh shows good conversational skills.

He’s tall.

Yes, this is real — sorry to all of my short Kings.

In 2013, Dutch psychologists Gert Stulp, Abraham Buunk, and Thomas Pollet did a study on men’s heights and women’s attraction and discovered that women prefer their men to be taller.

Another study Stulp had done in the past showed that tall men are more likely to win the popular contest in presidential votes and to be re-elected once in office.

But why? Well, Stulp and friends came up with a couple of hypotheses.

Either: some people are never truly happy with the height of their partners and must grow to love them, or short men and women are both dissatisfied with their height.

Of course, Davidson doesn’t need to worry about this from the ozone layer, standing at 6’3’’.

He’s well-endowed (if you know what I mean.)

Thanks to Grande, we all know what we really didn’t need to know about what her ex-boyfriend was working with.

Now the entire world knows how large Davidson’s junk is — at least if she’s to be believed.

According to a study done by PLoS One, women prefer men with slightly larger members — albeit, only slightly larger than average, which is bad news for Davidson.

Tweets deleted by the superstar singer confirmed that Davidson’s member was “huge” and sat at around 10 inches — yikes.

For those of you thinking that’s far too big, don’t start packing your bags just yet, because he actually addressed the issue in an interview with People Magazine.

“Everything is huge to her,” he joked, referring to her size. “Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d— for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

There’s that humor we all know and love.

He’s open about his mental health issues.

In an incredibly open interview with Charlamagne tha God, Davidson opens up about all of his mental illness problems and how they affect all of his relationships.

“I’m always depressed, all the time,” he said. “I have to constantly bring myself out of it. Like, I wake up depressed but now I know my steps . . . Now I have to go outside and be in the sun for a little bit or go for a walk.”

He said that a month into a relationship he’ll reveal his deeper secrets and how his mental health journey looks, saying he doesn’t want to surprise the women he’s with when something happens.

“I just off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts,'” Davidson said. “Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapist. This is what happens.”

But this isn’t the only time he’s been open about it. He regularly jokes about his depression and suicidal thoughts on SNL.

This shows that Davidson isn’t afraid to be vulnerable and open with the women he sees, all good signs that he’s someone who can be trusted — covering one of the pillars of a working relationship.

He’s really not a bad-looking guy.

Sure, he’s a little goofy-looking — tall, lanky white guy from Staten Island with a bunch of tattoos I’ll never remember and giant lips.

But, he’s not bad-looking, and who knows he’s probably a lot of womens’ type, just look at Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly are two equally tall, lanky white guys. Davidson and Kelly are even friends.

The point is, there are a lot of reasons for people to be into Davidson (clearly).

It’s become a meme at this point that he’s the most passed-around celebrity in Hollywood, but he’s just trying to live his life.

Let the King of Staten Island live a little.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.