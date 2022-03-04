Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Rejected Scott Disick When He Secretly Proposed — Twice

Five months after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently announced their engagement after dating for less than a year, Kardashian has sat down with Bustle to discuss the personal growth she has experienced leading up to this point.

Prior to dating Barker, Kardashian's most high-profile relationship was her decade long relationship with the father of her three children.

When Barker popped the question to Kardashian, fan are recalled the times that her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick had tried to propose to her, and was rejected.

Now, Kardashian has revealed a possible reason behind her reluctance to say yes.

“I just used to be really indecisive,” Kardashian says. “I felt like I had to poll a lot of people to help me decide things.... I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships.”

The interview also suggests that, in the chaos of Disick's substance abuse, Kardashian found control by saying "no."

Did Scott Disick ever propose to Kourtney Kardashian?

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians from 2017, Disick admitted to Kim and Khloe Kardashian that he had once bought an engagement ring for the oldest Kardashian sister, although he says they never officially got engaged.

“This was a really nice, cool Lorraine Schwartz ring and then he returned it,” Kim revealed to Khloe.

“I don’t think we told anybody actually,” Scott said of the proposal. “It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like media and this and that and we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.”

Scott asked Kourtney to marry him again in 2017.

Disick apparently asked his ex-girlfriend to marry him during their four-day family vacation in Costa Rica.

He reportedly didn’t propose with a ring but rather said to Kardashian, “let’s get married.”

His proposal was immediately rebuffed by the reality star who was not even in a relationship with the father of her three children at the time.

The rejection apparently sent Disick into a cycle of heavy-drinking, partying, and flirting with different women.

Disick has been known in the media for constantly partying and drinking as well as struggling with his sobriety.

Scott's partying ultimately pushed Kourtney away.

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians from October 2020, the 38-year-old opened up about serious concerns for his health.

“My life hasn’t always been easy — I used to drink and party and go out a ton, so my body, it’s been through some rough waters and taken some pretty bad beatings. I never thought that there was a possibility any of that stuff could affect me in the long run,” Disick revealed on the reality show.

It was Disick’s behavior with money, partying, and drinking that prevented her from wanting to not only marry him but geting back together with him at all.

Since Kardashian’s relationship with Barker, Disick recently chimed in about his ex-girlfriend’s PDA with Barker.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Back in August, Disick reportedly messaged Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima whom the reality star dated from 2016 to 2018, in an attempt to find support over his disgust after paparazzi captured Kardashian and Barker making out while on vacation.

Bendjima did not share the same reaction and instead posted screenshots from their exchange on his Instagram story.

“Yo, is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick wrote to Bendjima with an attachment of a photo of Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer embracing while on a boat.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Bendjima responded. “PS: i aint your bro.”

Disick himself has been in a few public relationships since splitting with Kardashian, with the most publicized being from his relationship with Sofia Richie from 2017 to 2020, as well as recently being with Amelia Hamlin before breaking up back in September after being together for a year.

Disick has yet to respond to Kardahian’s engagement to Barker, but if his past behavior says anything, we can only assume that he’s probably not too happy about it.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.