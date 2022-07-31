Why So Many Of The Kardashian Family’s Dogs Have Gone Mysteriously Missing

Kardashian fans are starting to wonder what has happened to the many dogs the Kardashian-Jenner family has adopted in the past, only for them to suddenly vanish from their social media pages.

In a TikTok video, Jessica Weslie Arena posed the question of what happened to the family's dogs that they showed in the past, asking "Where are the Kardashians' and Jenner's dogs?"

She brought up Kendall Jenner's dog, Blue, Kourtney Kardashian's dog, Honey, and Kim Kardashian's three Chihuahua puppies, Sushi, Saki, and Soba.

What happened to the Kardashian-Jenner family's dogs?

The family have a habit of broadcasting new, furry additions to their families only to stop all content about them later on.

Back in 2004, the family adopted what are probably the first Kardashian-Jenner dogs seen by fans on their show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," pups named Dolce and Gabbana.

Khloe Kardashian ended up adopting Gabbana, and the Labrador Retriever lived with her until the dog passed away in January 2018.

"Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away,” Khloe wrote in a tribute post. “She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend."

As for Dolce, Kim told her fans back in 2016 that the family dog had been killed by a coyote.

Kendall and Kylie's puppies Louis and Vuitton have also disappeared.

As a 2011 Christmas gift, Kendall and Kylie were both gifted puppies named Louis and Vuitton.

The dogs were last seen in June 2012 on the family's social media, and neither Kendall nor Kylie have publicly commented on where the dogs are today.

In August 2012, Kendall and Kylie gifted puppy Jackson Odom Jenner to sister Khloe.

The dog made a few cameos on "KUWTK" but hasn't been seen since October 2012.

Kim Kardashian owned a cat named Mercy, which was a gift from Kanye West.

The cat was first seen in September 2012, but Kim eventually gave the cat to Khloe's assistant, Sydney, because she was allergic.

Mercy eventually passed away in November 2012 from a "cancer-like virus."

In March 2013, Khloe and Lamar Odom adopted a dog together, Bernard, but after the couple divorced, Khloe was unable to bring Bernard with her to Rob Kardashian's apartment because “there was a strict no-pet policy."

Even though Khloe “briefly” moved in with her brother at the time, she chose to give Bernard away to one of her friends, according to Page Six.

For Kendall's 18th birthday, Rob gifted her Blue, a puppy that had been all over the model's Instagram in October 2013 but was last seen in February 2014, though no one knows what happened to the dog.

As a 2013 Christmas gift, Kourtney and Scott Disick gifted their son Mason a kitten, named Charli.

According to Kim, "Kourt gave him up for adoption when Reign was born."

The whereabouts of Kim and Kourtney's dogs, Sushi and Honey, are unknown.

In 2017, both Kourtney and Kim adopted puppies from the same litter. Kourtney's dog was named Honey, while Kim's dogs were named Sushi, Saki, and Soba.

Honey was often seen in episodes of "KUWTK," and in December 2019, Kourtney told fans that she still had her older dog after adopting a new puppy, Cubs, which the family also still has.

"Of course we still have Honey our baby Pom Pom," she said.

Kim showed her own Pomeranian puppies back in 2020, however, her third dog, Soba, was not shown on her Instagram.

Kendall currently has her Doberman Pyro, which is often featured on her Instagram page, but along with adopting Pyro, she had also adopted a second Doberman, named Six.

According to a Reddit post, Kendall reportedly got rid of Six after the dog was experiencing behavioral issues.

It seems that the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner family that still has all of her dogs is Kylie, who has nine in total.

Kylie's nine dogs make appearances from time to time.

Though she doesn't feature them as frequently as she used to on her Instagram, she'll occasionally give her fans a glimpse of her plethora of animals.

Under a Reddit post that listed all of the family's dogs over the years, fans reacted to some of the animals disappearing without a trace.

"They need to understand pets aren't accessories. They also need emotional care and attention," one fan wrote.

Another fan added, "I had no idea how many pets went missing…that’s just… Imma just assume the missing ones are either dead or were given away."

