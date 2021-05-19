Inside The Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Theory That's So Wild It Might Just Be True

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! ... Or at least, that’s what one TikToker — and a legion of fans — are theorizing.

Anyone with an Instagram account knows Barker and Kardashian are together. He even has a tattoo to prove it. But things might be moving quicker than we thought.

"He's planning an ultra-romantic proposal," a friend of Barker’s claimed earlier this month saying that the Blink 182 drummer believed he could go the distance with the oldest Kardashian.

"He's still looking for the perfect ring, but that doesn't mean the baby-making has to wait until it's on her finger,” he added.

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby?

Neither Kourtney nor Travis have responded to the pregnancy rumors as of yet, but some fans believe she may be pregnant with their baby.

Barker and Kardashian, who are each parents to three kids, are said to have bonded over their love for their families.

Kardashian disclosed earlier this year that she had frozen her eggs several years ago, as a precaution, in case she ever decided to have more children in the future.

“I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well,'” said the 42-year-old.

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with Scott Disick’s baby?

Again, Kourt hasn't commented, but the answer to this one so far is probably not.

In episodes of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airing this season, Kim Kardashian reveals that Scott Disick, with whom Kourtney shares her three children, wants to “go for baby number four,” with the Poosh founder (the pair are parents to Mason, Penelope, and Reign from their 10-year relationship).

Kardashian appears to laugh off the claims.

Why do fans think Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with anyone's baby?

A video that has amassed over 1 million views on TikTok connected the dots on Kardashian’s recent Instagram post to form a theory that the reality TV star is pregnant for the fourth time — and, honestly, it’s kind of convincing!

Kardashian is extremely loved up with Travis Barker since going public with their relationship earlier this year, and since these two can barely keep their hands of each other on social media, it's not hard to imagine that they have decided to have a baby.

However, some people commenting on the viral video had another interesting theory about Kardashian’s rumored pregnancy based on a recent Instagram post.

The post in question was a series of seemingly unrelated images that had nothing in common apart from the color pink. Kardashian captioned the photo dump “Pinkalicious.”

The main image, and one later in the series, was Kardashian in a loose-fitting slip dress. The TikTok user behind the theory alleged the dress showed signs of a hidden pregnancy bump and claimed Kardashian looked “pudgy” in the image.

Now, let’s be real, I think you would struggle to find an image where Kardashian looks anything close to “pudgy” unless we were looking at her actual pregnancy photos and even then that doesn’t count.

If you’ll remember, Kardashian shut down pregnancy rumors and body shamers last year when her weight gain was the subject of media speculation.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kardashian said in 2020. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

So that particular part of the theory can be easily debunked — but other images in the photo series do have a baby theme.

Kardashian shared an image of herself as a toddler wearing a pink outfit with her late father Robert Kardashian. She also shared a photo of sister Khloé from 2018 sporting a large baby bump while she was pregnant with daughter True.

Then, thrown into the mix, was an image of a baby’s cradle next to a Christmas tree which TikTok speculates is an indication the baby is due in December.

I mean, that is seven months away making this the perfect time to subtly announce a pregnancy. And while the theory does seem wild, you have to remember that Kylie Jenner entirely hid her pregnancy yet we somehow all speculated that was happening, so Kardashian pregnancy rumors have been formed with much less information.

But the theories haven’t stopped there. Here are some possible rumors behind Kardashian’s pregnancy.

Is Kourtney Kardashian acting as a surrogate for Khloé Kardashian?

Some comments on the TikTok theory speculated that Kardashian could be carrying a baby for her sister Khloé and Tristan Thompson.

Khloé has been opening up about her ongoing fertility journey in the recent season of the family’s reality show after deciding to try for a second baby with Thompson.

The couple had planned to try IVF but were told this would be a high-risk pregnancy if Khloé attempted to carry their child.

Khloé then opted to explore surrogacy options, having been encouraged by her sister, Kim, who had her third and fourth children via a surrogate.

However, Khloé revealed that finding a surrogate was leaving her “freaked out” and unsure if surrogacy was the right option due to her lack of familiarity and control.

So, did older sister Kourtney stepped in to carry Khloé and Tristan’s baby on their behalf?

She previously revealed that she “loved” being pregnant so it’s definitely possible.

Let’s face it, stranger things have happened in the Kardashians' lives.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.