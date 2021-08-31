Scott Disick Exposed By Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex For Trashing Her & Travis Barker In Leaked DMs

Younes Bendjima may have just exposed Scott Disick for trying to trash Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — it’s a little awkward to read.

If Disick was trying to form some kind of alliance with another one of Kardashian’s exes it has totally backfired.

Bendjima, who dated Kardashian between 2016 and 2018, shared a screenshot allegedly from Disick which appeared to take a stab and their ex’s new relationship.

Scott Disick alleged DMs to Younes Bendjima about Kourtney Kardashian are going viral.

In the screenshot, Disick’s Instagram account sends a photo of Kardashian and Barker making out on a boat.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick appeared to write.

Kardashian and Barker, who have been dating since earlier this year, are currently living their best lives on an Italian vacation that seems to have rubbed Disick the wrong way.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Bendjima seemed to respond, clearly taking the high road, “PS: i aint your bro.”

Scott Disick has been critical of Younes Bendjima in the past.

“Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” Bendjima wrote over the screenshot.

Bendjima’s comments likely point to Disick’s past criticisms of him.

In a reunion episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” earlier this year, when asked about Kardashian’s exes Disick seemed unimpressed.

“Scott and everyone else didn’t like him,” Kardashian explained and though Bendjima wasn’t named the comments seemed to reference him.

Ironically, in the same interview, Disick gave his blessing to Kardashian and Barker’s relationship.

Scott Disick has hinted about wanting Kourtney Kardashian back.

Disick has not yet responded to Bendjima’s post but his alleged messages seem particularly shocking given that he is currently in a relationship with Amelia Hamlin.

Disick and Kardashian, who share three children together, have been separated since ending their 10 year relationship in 2015.

However, fans of “KUWTK” will know that Disick regularly hints at his desire to win back his ex.

Younes Bendjima has also been critical of Kourtney Kardashian.

Bendjima may be acting like the bigger person in this instance but hasn’t always been an angel when it comes to Kardashian.

The model was accused of shading Kardashian back in April after she posted a photo in a bikini sharing PDA with Barker.

“Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange,” Bendjima posted — and deleted — on his Instagram Story shortly after.

He had a similar approach during his relationship with Kardashian.

“[That’s] what you need to show to get likes?” he once commented on a bikini snapshot of the reality star, before eventually deleting it.

Perhaps the biggest lesson both Disick and Bendjima need to learn from this is to mind your own business and let your ex do whatever makes her happy.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.