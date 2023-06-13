Fans Upset That Kim Kardashian Reportedly Sent A Nanny In Her Place For Her Daughter Chicago’s Pre-K Graduation

It was a big day for True Thompson, Stormi Webster, and Chicago West on June 7, 2023. The cousins graduated from pre-K and are now moving on to kindergarten!

While photos were shared on social media in celebration of the big day, fans could not help but notice that one of the mothers appeared to be missing at the ceremony.

People noticed that Kim Kardashian sent a nanny in her place to attend her daughter Chicago’s graduation.

The daughters of the famous reality stars of the Kardashian family, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, and Chicago West, all five years old, celebrated their big milestones alongside their loved ones.

True’s mother, 38-year-old Khloé Kardashian, took to Instagram to share her daughter’s accomplishment with followers. “My sweet angel graduated from pre-K. No! I’m not ok,” the proud mom captioned her post.

Photo: Instagram

26-year-old Kylie Jenner also praised her daughter Stormi on Instagram. “My sweet girl graduated pre-k today,” she shared along with a sweet photo of the two of them embracing over a bouquet of flowers.

Photo: Instagram

The girls’ cousin, six-year-old Dream Kardashian, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, was also in attendance at the ceremony, though it is unclear if she graduated from pre-k or kindergarten.

Photo: Instagram

Paparazzi photos also captured True’s father and Khloé’s ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson at the ceremony as well as Stormi’s father and Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott there to support his daughter. Blac Chyna was spotted with her daughter Dream as well.

However, fans were quick to notice that one of the Kardashian mothers failed to show or post about the ceremony. Kim Kardashian was nowhere to be seen, although her daughter Chicago was photographed by paparazzi and she was spotted in the background of one of her Aunt Khloé’s photos.

It was presumed that Chicago was also graduating pre-K alongside her cousins since she is just a little under a month older than Stormi and three months older than True. Although, the only primary person who appeared to be in attendance in support of her was her nanny, who was captured in paparazzi photos.

Some fans criticized Kim for seemingly not attending her daughter’s graduation and sending her nanny instead, arguing that Chicago would feel insignificant since her mother wasn’t there for her big day.

“Things will be missed when you have to work to live…Kim is a billionaire at this point she can take an hour off to support her kid,” one TikTok user commented. “It’s about making your kid feel supported in the present.”

“She may be a working mom but so are all the non-celebs that take time out of their days to be there on an important day for the kids,” another user pointed out.

However, other fans noted that since Kim is a working mother of four children, she may not be able to make it to every one of their events.

“Kim is a working mom. It happens. I am sure she will celebrate with her daughter once she can,” one user wrote. “What people forget is that these people are humans. Sometimes you can make it, sometimes you can't,” another user shared.

Other people speculated that Chicago did not graduate that day and was simply there to support her cousins.

Some fans also pointed out the double standard that exists between mothers and fathers, noting that no one appeared to be upset that Kanye West, Chicago’s father, and Kim’s ex-husband, did not appear to be in attendance.

Working parents do not always have the means to make it to every school event for their children, even if they want to. This does not invalidate their love and support for them.

There are many parents besides Kim Kardashian that have had to miss their child’s pre-K graduation. The only difference was that they are not in the public eye subject to media criticism.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.