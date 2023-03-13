Relationship Coach Explains Why Khloé Kardashian Keeps Going Back To Tristan Thompson

Fans are concerned that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together after the two were both seen at Kardashian’s longtime best friends’ 40th birthday celebration.

Twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq McCray held their joint birthday party on March 10, 2023. Kardashian arrived at the party first, dressed in a sparkling silver mini-dress. Thompson arrived soon after.

Thompson, 32, has publicly cheated on Kardashian, 38, on numerous occasions — leading to them breaking up and getting back together multiple times.

Thompson and Kardashian have two children together, whose existences are tangentially tied to his infidelity. Thompson cheated on Kardashian when she was pregnant with their first child, True, 4. He fathered another child while a surrogate was expecting his and Kardashian’s second child, a son, who was born in July 2022.

Their apparent reunion has led many fans to ask why Kardashian would go back to Thompson, since he’s cheated on her over and over. Is there a way for them to rebuild their relationship when trust has been broken so many times?

A relationship coach tells us that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship may not be as doomed as fans think.

YourTango Expert, Dr. Susan Pazak, a clinical psychologist and relationship coach, thinks that Kardashian and Thompson can absolutely build their relationship back to a place of trust.

Pazak states that “when we have had a relationship and have children with someone, we want to hope for the best and give the benefit of the doubt. Many women and men dream of being with the partner who fathered or mothered their children as it represents a vision of a family that they desire.”

Even if Kardashian’s trust has been broken, it’s not abnormal that she’s maintained a connection to Thompson, despite his past actions. Whatever way Kardashian chooses to be connected to Thompson, he’s someone she has a past with, and someone she has a future with as a co-parent to their children.

“Sometimes we connect with a person that we view as our soulmate and have a special, unique connection with, despite their defects of character and choices that are hurtful, disappointing and harm the relationship,” Pazak explains.

Pazak is quick to point out that even though Thompson has been unfaithful to Kardashian in the past, his “behaviors are not any reflection on Khloé Kardashian’s character, self-esteem or self-worth.”

“His choices have nothing to do with her. If someone chooses to cheat, lie, betray, or deceive, it is a reflection on their character” and not a reflection on the other person in the relationship.

For Kardashian to give Thompson another chance could be emblematic of her ability for forgiveness, which Pazac defines as “a strength not a weakness.” Offering forgiveness “psychologically allows us to be emotionally strong and is a sign of emotional intelligence.”

Pazac notes that “letting go of hurts and betrayals allows us to thrive and continue living despite the situation… A partner choosing to love and continue a relationship after betrayals or deceit or infidelity can be viewed as forgiving and willing to persevere.”

While Thompson’s admitted infidelities seem like compulsive behavior, Pazac believes that change “happens every day,” something Kardashian seems to believe, too.

“People can change behaviors and thought patterns as they do the psychological and behavioral work and learn to make better choices,” she explains.

“Forgiving an infinite amount of times is possible,” Pazac says. “I have seen this lead to fulfilling, satisfying, and long-term loving relationships.”

Pazac also believes that despite their relationship’s troubled history, “perseverance in a relationship is something to be admired and respected.” Of the many reasons why Kardashian chooses to be with Thompson, she could be practicing a technique of “choosing to be slow to anger and quick to forgive,” while also “giving the benefit of the doubt and believing the best.”

Pazac believes that Kardashian’s decision to forgive Thompson “can be accepted and maybe even respected.”

There’s no inherent shame in Kardashian’s choice to maintain a relationship with Thompson, to her “giving many chances to get things to where they want them to be.” There should be no judgment involved, either, no matter how their future unfolds.

