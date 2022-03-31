Rob Kardashian & Tyga Hit Back At Blac Chyna's Claims That She Gets 'No Child Support' – Details Of Their Custody Agreements

After Blac Chyna claimed she wasn't receiving any financial help while raising her children, Dream and King, both Rob Kardashian and Tyga fired back, sharing how they both co-parent with their respective ex.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars … my reasons … morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, 33, shared on her Twitter account.

Chyna, who shares 9-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson with rapper Tyga, 32, and 5-year-old daughter Dream Renée Kardashian with Rob Kardashian, 35, continued her claims that she receives no support in another tweet.

"Single no child support," Chyna further claimed.

In response to Chyna's tweets that she doesn't get any support from Tyga or Kardashian, the two men revealed their contributions to their children underneath a photo posted by The Shade Room that featured a screenshot of Chyna's tweets.

The way Rob and Tyga just collected Blac Chyna….. pic.twitter.com/bfue7SBVTL — Rated MA (@SugarBoneHo) March 30, 2022

"I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol," Kardashian commented.

Tyga also jumped in with his own comment, writing, "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol."

The rapper also responded to Kardashian's comment on another post from The Shade Room, jokingly writing, "[Rob Kardashian] how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug," followed by the laughing emoji.

Does Blac Chyna have custody of her kids?

According to the claims made by both Tyga and Kardashian, Blac Chyna only has custody of her children two days a week.

Here is the information publicly available about the details of these custody agreements.

Does Blac Chyna have custody of Dream Kardashian?

According to a 2020 custody agreement, Kardashian and Chyna, who were previously engaged, both have physical custody of their daughter across an alternating weekly schedule.

The former couple also agreed to share equal time during holidays and vacations. Kardashian and Chyna had previously reached a joint custody agreement in 2017, according to Page Six.

Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, told the news outlet that Kardashian "peacefully agreed" to co-parent with Chyna amid a court hearing regarding her domestic violence restraining order against Kardashian.

When it comes to Chyna's relationship with ex Tyga, whom she dated between 2011 and 2014, his response revealed that Chyna allegedly only sees King on Sundays.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Does Blac Chyna have custody of King Cairo?

According to the Daily Mail, in 2016 Tyga had filed legal documents to change the custody agreement for their son after Chyna was arrested at an airport in Austin, Texas over drug possession and verbal aggression.

Chyna has previously talked about co-parenting with both Tyga and Kardashian while on 'The Wendy Williams Show,' where she also revealed that she doesn't get any child support from both men.

"Yeah, I don't get any child support from neither one of my children's fathers ... I feel like if they're doing their part on their end, and I'm doing mine, that's perfectly fine and the best co-parenting," Chyna said.

"I work every day, and I bust my tail to make sure my kids are good, stable, a roof over their heads, activities of course, and just everything."

In an interview with US Weekly, Chyna spoke more about her co-parenting situation, though this time she had nothing but nice things to say about her relationship with her exes, saying that she was "definitely grateful" for both Kardashian and Tyga.

"We have worked out a thing to where if I have Dreamy during this day, during the day, they could come get her and then vice versa with King, [where you would] get him at night if you have him during the day," she added. "It kind of balances itself out."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.