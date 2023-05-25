Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Actions Are Far More Damaging To Their Kids Than Anything She Has Done — Fans Disagree

Kim Kardashian is defending herself from critics who question how her past will impact her kids by pointing out that she is not the parent with the most skeletons in the closet.

Kanye West’s 2022 antisemitic tirade shocked the internet, so we can only imagine how his ex-wife and mother of his children felt. West has made a habit of dragging his ex-wife's name through the mud and has not excluded his children from his many vicious rants.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian has condemned his actions, defended her parenting and shut down his hateful rhetoric, tweeting in October that she “stand[s] together with the Jewish community.” But, for the most part, she has stayed out of his very public meltdown.

Now, as the latest season of "The Kardashians" airs on Hulu, Kardashian is explaining why she has stayed largely silent.

Kim Kardashian insists that Kanye West’s actions will be more damaging to their children than her actions.

On a May 25 episode, Kardashian sat down with matriarch Kris Jenner and explained that she chose to take the approach of silence to best deal with West's internet rants.

“Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, like, I never comment, I never post,” she said.

At the time, West was alleging purported that Jenner forced Kim to do “Playboy” as well as the infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J. In a screenshot of texts between the two that West posted to Instagram, he wrote, “[Their children] will not do playboy and sex tapes.”

“He has made up the most insane narrative about you and the tape,” Kardashian said to Jenner. “And we stay silent.” Kardashian shared she’s frustrated with West continually bringing up the video, reminding the public of something she’s long since moved past. Though, she had some choice words for how people will perceive her gaff versus his hate-filled rhetoric.

“All of his shenanigans... is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be,” she said.

Kardashian asserted that she believes her “kids will appreciate” her choice of silence one day but she did break down when discussing the mask she has to put on to remain strong for her kids.

Many people felt that Kim Kardashian is in the wrong in this situation.

On Twitter, fans shamed Kardashian and claimed that her past was far "worse" for her children than their father's behavior — a stance that reflects not only how downplayed West's actions have been but also how ready people are to shame a woman for her sexuality.

Photo: Twitter

“I don’t think anything can get worse than your parent having a s-x tape on the internet but go off,” one person wrote.

“Nothing can match a s-x tape scandal Kim!” another added.

On Reddit, however, fans took Kardashian's side. “Sex is a part of life. But these kids have Jewish family members and one day they’re going to have to deal with the fact that their father proudly identified as a nazi,” one person wrote. “Sex is a part of life, loving Hitler... Is not,” another added.

Another wrote: "You can explain away a sex type - intentional or not with its release - she's held the firm comment of it was leaked and out of her control. [It is] embarrassing but you can use it as an educational tool for her kids to not film or share any nudes/sexual acts. Kanye being a Nazi isn't something you can easily 'explain away.'"

Ethan Cotler is a writer living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news and human interest stories.