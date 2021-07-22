Kanye West & Drake May Be Putting Aside Rap Beef & Kim Kardashian Cheating Rumors For Upcoming Collaboration

With Kanye West's new album 'DONDA' rumored to be dropping soon, fans are speculating about who might feature on the long-awaited release.

One unexpected collaborator is Drake — according to sources who claim to have written on the album — bringing an end to a highly publicized feud between the two rappers.

From rap disses to rumors that Kim Kardashian cheated on West with Drake, these two have been through it all.

Before these two share a mic on their upcoming albums, let's take a look back on a time where things weren't so amicable between the rappers.

Timeline of Kanye West and Drake's Feud

Kanye and Drake were rumored to be making a joint album.

Between 2015 and 2016, the rappers hinted that joint project was coming but soon their feud appeared to ground the collaboration to a halt.

In 2015, West said an album with Drake “might happen.”

The following year, a billboard appeared in Los Angeles featuring the logos of West’s G.O.O.D Music label and Drake’s OVO.

But by 2017, Drake appeared frustrated with West after comments made about Drake’s collaboration with DJ Khaled.

“Because in the same breath, I went from being…like working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly sh-tting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much,” he explained.

Drake claimed to have ghostwritten for Kanye.

In 2018, things heated up between West and Drake when West’s longtime collaborator Pusha T drove a wedge between the rappers.

In a series of diss tracks, Pusha T accused Drake of using ghostwriters on his famous tracks.

Drake hit back with “Duppy Freestyle” on which he claimed to have written for West and accused West of holding back friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Kanye reportedly told Pusha T that Drake had a son.

As part of Pusha T and Drake’s ongoing feud, Pusha T released “The Story Of Adion,” on which he revealed that Drake had a secret son.

West’s collaborator Malik Yusef later implied that the rapper had known about Drake’s son prior to Pusha T’s track, this sparked speculation that West was the one to expose the secret. West has denied this.

Kanye claimed Drake threatened him.

Later in 2018, West shared a series of tweets criticizing Travis Scott for allowing Drake to diss him on their song “Sicko Mode.”

He also claimed Drake had called to threaten him but didn’t specify what the call entailed.

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

Kim Kardashian also tweeted telling Drake, “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

Kanye hinted Kim Kardashian may have cheated on him with Drake.

Things took an even crazier turn between the rapper in 2020 when West appeared to hint that his wife had an affair with Drake.

Kanye first inferred his wife cheated on him with Meek Mill.

In this set of now-deleted tweets, West claimed that he had been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian since she met with rapper Meek Mill to discuss "prison reform" at the Waldorf-Astoria, thereby inferring Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill were having an affair.

Here are all the receipts!

In a series of now deleted tweets, Kanye West says:

-Kim cheated w/ Meek

-he's been trying to divorce Kim

-he's worth 5 billion

-Kris Jong-Un is a white supremacist

-His fav rapper is lil baby

-they tried to 51/50 him

-and so many disturbing things pic.twitter.com/frFHskqL3d — lots of no (@whohasattention) July 22, 2020

West then tweeted Drake's name with a "questioning" emoji face, which led many to believe that he was implying that Drake and Kim Kardashian may have had an affair — or at the very least, he had questions about the nature of their relationship.

There's a theory that "When to Say When" by Drake is inspired by his affair with Kim Kardashian.

On Twitter, one fan speculated that Drake's song "When to Say When" is inspired by his affair with Kim Kardashian.

The fan also speculates that the affair between Kardashian and Drake happened around the same time that the rapper Future had an affair with Larsa Pippen. However, there doesn't seem to be any evidence to support this claim.

kanye spazzing out cs he finally knows dat kim smashed drake back when future smashed Larsa last few bars on “When to say when” makes sense now lol pic.twitter.com/kQ0aYTKKEj — (@squirtsaso) July 22, 2020

There's another theory that Kim Kardashian is the "Kiki" mentioned in Drake's hit song, "In My Feelings."

Back in 2018, Drake dropped the hit song "In My Feelings" and inspired a viral dance routine on the strength of the song's success.

However, it didn't take long for Twitter to begin speculating that the song was for her since she's previously admitted that "Kiki" is her nickname.

I was thinking Khloe & I have our nicknames (Kiki & Koko) but Kourt doesn't have one...what should hers be? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 23, 2012

So, while Kanye West only recently revealed that Drake and Kim Kardashian may have had an affair, social media has been thinking as much since 2018.

Even Nick Cannon speculated that "In My Feelings" was about Kim Kardashian. However, in a comment posted to The Shade Room's Instagram page, Kim Kardashian immediately cleared it up.

"Never happened. End of story," she wrote.

Regardless of whether or not the rumors are true, the rapper may have put the past behind them in time to collaborate on new music.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.