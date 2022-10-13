Kanye West Says He's 'Happy' He Crossed The Line As Former TMZ Employee Reveals More Of His Hateful Comments

Kanye West has doubled down on his recent controversial comments after receiving major backlash from media sites and people online.

The rapper recently spoke to Page Six after leaving a screening of Candace Owens' latest documentary on October 12, addressing all of the criticism he's received since making his wildly offensive antisemitic remarks earlier this week.

West said that he was "happy" to have crossed that line and didn't show any regret for the hateful comments he made.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic," he told the publication.

"I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank," he continued, before calling himself “the richest black man in American history.”

West, 45, also briefly addressed JP Morgan Chase's decision to cut ties with him, though he eventually promised to "speak at a different time" about the situation.

Candace Owens tweeted a photo of the letter sent to West by the bank.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

The letter read: "We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JPMorgan Chase Bank, N. A (the "Bank") has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities."

JP Morgan Chase hasn't been the only business that has decided to distance itself from the rapper.

Adidas recently revealed that it is reviewing its relationship with the rapper amid concerns about moving forward with their collaboration.

A producer from LeBron James' unscripted series "The Shop, Interrupted" also shared that they have pulled a forthcoming episode featuring West after perpetuating hate speech and stereotypes during filming.

The "Stronger" rapper made some alarming antisemitic comments over the past week, including sharing a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy, where he told him, "This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

Kanye West just posted this text message exchange with Diddy pic.twitter.com/vvwsZYo5vO — Paradigm.news (@readparadigm) October 7, 2022

Shortly after, Instagram restricted his account.

West then took to Twitter, where he proceeded to post more hateful speech before his account on the social media app was restricted as well.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In a past interview with TMZ, Ye reportedly made similar comments professing his "love" for "Hitler" and "the Nazis."

During the latest episode of the Ringer podcast "Higher Learning," Van Lathan Jr. said that he had heard West make similar antisemitic remarks back in 2018.

It had been during West's infamous TMZ appearance that he said that slavery was a "choice."

Lathan, who worked for TMZ at the time, told co-host Rachel Lindsay that West had professed his "love" for fascist leader Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

"I already heard him say that stuff before at TMZ,” Lathan said. “I mean, I was taken aback because that type of antisemitic talk is disgusting."

He continued, saying that TMZ cut out West's remarks during editing before releasing the final video.

"The reason they took it out is because it wouldn’t have made sense unless they kept in Kanye saying he loved Hitler and the Nazis, which he said when he was at TMZ. He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’"

"Something to that effect when he was there. And they took it out of the interview for whatever reason."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.