15 Celebrity New Year’s Resolutions You Should Steal

Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock
It's almost time to celebrate a new year, and with a new beginning comes people's anticipated resolutions.
Finding the right New Years' resolution can be hard, especially when it's notorious to forget all about them and seemingly fall of the wagon.
Luckily, there are a large amount of celebrities who have shared their greatest resolutions from past years, and maybe they can serve as inspiration for you.
Jennifer Lopez
On her Instagram, Jennifer Lopez shared the power of manifestation, sharing her resolution to her followers.
"The past year was one of realizing our limitless power and this year will be putting that into serious action!!" Lopez shared.
"So be daring, be fun, be kind, be courageous, be dependable, be committed to what makes your heart sing and your spirits soar . . . be relentless in the pursuit of your passions. And most of all be loving."
Candace Cameron Bure
In an interview with US Weekly, Bure shared her resolution, saying, "My New Year’s resolution is to be very picky about what I choose to say yes to."
There are a lot of options and sometimes you gotta stand up and just say no.”
Kelly Clarkson
In a tweet shared to her followers, Kelly Clarkson detailed her plan to lose weight for the upcoming year.
“To the person that lost weight over the holidays… Don’t worry, I found it and will get it back to you starting January 1st," Clarkson joked.
Meghan Markle
According to Town & Country magazine, the Duchess of Sussex, shared her own resolutions back in 2016 on her lifestyle blog, which is no longer active.
“My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change,” she wrote.
Kourtney Kardashian
According to E! Online, Kourtney Kardashian had a resolution of attempting to stay off of her phone.
“Be on my phone less and be more in the moment,” the reality star shared. It's a valid resolution, especially when social media is seemingly taking over people's lives.
Chrissy Teigen
According to InStyle magazine, Chrissy Teigen had a rather wholesome resolution for the new year.
“I would definitely like to be a closer and a better friend to everybody,” Teigen said. “I have this core group of people in my life and it is so hard to keep in touch with them, and they are all having children, and I miss birthdays."
"I miss the birth of their kids and I miss their kids’ birthdays and that feels bad every year. So I always send an email around this time every year where I want to be better so I am going to stick with that one forever I think.”
Alfonso Ribeiro
The former 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star shared a sweet resolution dedicated to his wife in an interview with US Weekly.
“I’m probably gonna make the same New Year’s resolution that I always make, which is love my wife to the fullest every day,” the actor shared.
Julie Bowen
According to US Weekly, actress Julie Bowen's resolution includes an activity she does with her kids.
“Every year I get all the kids to write down their New Year’s resolutions and I take a picture of them," Bowen shared. "And this year my New Year’s resolution is to actually put those together in one place, in a book and give them to all the kids so that they can actually remember what they are.
"I’m good at making other people do resolutions, not so good myself," she joked.
Kylie Jenner
According to InStyle magazine, back in 2016, Kylie Jenner's resolution was to stop spending so much money.
"Just because I just bought a house and I get stressed, because I’ve never spent that much money. I’m just focused on business at this point,” the beauty mogul shared.
Adam Devine
According to US Weekly, actor Adam Devine has a pretty simple and straightfoward resolution, saying, “I feel my New Year’s resolution is always the same and it’s to have a jawline like Brad Pitt. Pretty successful, almost every year so, now, I’m going to have a droopier jaw line [like] Zac Efron.”
Britney Spears
According to MTV News, back in 2009, Britney Spears had a few things she wanted to work on.
“I would like to stop worrying so much, because I worry all the time,” the singer revealed. “And to learn how to be happier, just in general. I have to learn to take things not so seriously. And to stop biting my nails!”
Jennie Garth
According to US Weekly, actress Jennie Garth had a rather inspirational resolution.
“My New Year’s resolution is to work out more, meditate more, and to be nicer, kinder," Garth shared.
Carson Kressley
Television personality, Carson Kressley, had a resolution consisting of wanting to try new things.
According to US Weekly, Kressley said, "To learn one new thing. To be good at something. So I’ve been taking tennis lessons and I’m going to continue doing it. I used to be terrible and now I’m just really mediocre. So it’s working.”
Rachel Bilson
US Weekly reported that actress Rachel Bilson only had one New Years' resolution, to finish a book.
"My New Year’s resolution is to finish 'Looking for Alaska' so Josh Schwartz doesn’t kill me," Bilson joked.
Julianne Moore
According to the NY Post, actress Julianne Moore had a New Years' resolution of trying to become more of a minimalist.
“My New Year’s resolution was not to buy anything for a whole year, unless something runs out,” Moore said. “I have to use all of my sunscreens before I can get another bottle.”
Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.