Scott Disick Allegedly Got $2 Million For His Reaction To Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement On New Hulu Show

It seems as if Kris Jenner might be paying Scott Disick to stir up some drama for the Kardashian’s new Hulu show.

Recent months have seen plenty of Kardashian drama from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement to Kim Kardashian's new relationship with Pete Davidson.

And now that Kim, Khloe and Kris officially confirmed, on the People's Choice Awards stage, that their new show will be coming in 2022, fans are ready to see it all play out on screen.

But, many will be wondering who from the famous family will return to the show.

Will Scott Disick be in the Kardashian's Hulu show?

It seems the answer is yes. Allegedly, Disick negotiated a deal worth $2 million to return to the Kardashian reality show.

“Taking into account endorsements and appearances, that’s about four times what he was paid per season of KUWTK,” an insider reveals.

“As Scott is receiving a huge paycheck, all the juicy details are being saved for the series,” the source continues. “It’s part of his contract to remain tight-lipped until the episodes air.”

Scott Disick is expected to react to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement on the show.

Reports suggest that Disick and Jenner came to an agreement that the reality show star would give an exclusive reaction to his ex's proposal.

It was also claimed that Disick will be giving fans an insight into his relationship and eventual breakup with 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.

Just last month the Talentless designer was spotted going out to lunch with Kris Jenner, and it appeared that cameras had been around to document their outing, possibly for the new show.

Disick has yet to publicly congratulate Kardashian on her engagement, but did give her his “blessing to be happy” during the Kardashian reunion show back in June, while also taking a dig at Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

“I just want to kill them. … Well, the last guy,” Disick said during the reunion. “Let’s all be honest here.”

Despite giving the all-clear for Kardashian and Barker, it seemed as if Disick wasn’t actually okay with the relationship.

Back in August, he tried to share his disdain for the couple when he DM’d Bendjima a picture of Kardashian and Barker kissing on a boat.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick wrote in the message, apparently trying to spark a mutual conversation about his ex.

Much to Disick’s surprise, Bendjima did not share the same sentiment, immediately responding, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy,” followed by, “PS: i aint your bro.”

After sending his response, Bendjima promptly posted a screenshot of the messages to his Instagram story.

“Keep that same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” Bendjima wrote.

He even followed up with a second Instagram story, where he continued to criticize the father of three.

“Couldn't miss this one," Bendjima wrote. "He's been playing around for too long, [tried] to stay quiet and be the nice guy.

It doesn’t seem that Disick’s possible reluctance to acknowledge Kardashian's engagement, or show his support has hindered his relationship with the rest of the family.

Following Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal against Khloe Kardashian in which he had a baby with a personal trainer, Disick sent Kardashian a bouquet of roses.

Khloe Kardashian's drama with Tristan Thompson may also feature on the show.

Once the news broke that Thompson is being sued for child support after having an affair with Kardashian, she took to social media to share a photo of the flowers.

“I love you,” she wrote, tagging Disick’s Instagram account. “Thank you.”

A source reportedly revealed to HollywoodLife that Disick might not be opposed to settling down with someone special.

“Scott could absolutely see himself settling down again with somebody,” the source said. “He’s open to it, but he’s also not pushing the subject either. If it happens, it happens.”

While that may be a topic that could be discussed on the new Hulu show, which is teased to premiere in early 2022, there could also be a possibility that Disick might break his silence on Kardashian and Barker’s engagement.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.