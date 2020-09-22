Meet Adam Devine's Fiancé, 'Pretty Little Liars' Actress Chloe Bridges

Actor Adam Devine is best known for his role on the hit Comedy Central series, Workaholics, and his role as Bumper in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. Now, the 36-year-old singer and actor will be featured on an episode of the Disney+ original series Becoming, which "chronicles the inspirational life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes." The ten-episode series, which hit the streaming platform on Sept. 18, "follows a different celebrity back to their hometown as they revisit memorable locations that were central to their upbringing" while those closest to them share personal stories and memories of the celebs before they made it big. And while we're eager to watch Adam Devine's episode, we're also curious about his fiancé, actress Chloe Bridges.

Who is Adam Devine's fiancé, Chloe Bridges?

While we know Devine from shows and films like Workaholics, Pitch Perfect, Modern Family, and Game Over, Man!, Bridges is also an actress. And you may even recognize her face! She’s been in the sitcom Freddie, as well as movies Camp Rock 2, Forget Me Not, The Final Girls, Nightlight, and appeared in the television shows The Carrie Diaries and Pretty Little Liars.

While filming The Final Girls, everything changed after she met Devine! The two began dating in February 2015, and after more than four years of dating, the pair got engaged in Oct. of 2019.

Both Adam Levine and Chloe Bridges took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

“We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever. I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby @andybovine,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Devine also made of post of his own, joking about the proposal and future wedding planning.

“She said yes! Well actually she said ‘ahh Adam’ and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting,” he wrote.

Of course, celebrities and friends alike began expressing their congratulations, including Sarah Hyland, Devine’s Modern Family co-star, Blake Anderson, co-creator of Workaholics, and even actress Priyanka Chopra.

It seems like the couple has always had a loving adoration for one another. Back in 2015, shortly after they began dating, Devine revealed to People that he does his best to avoid conflict with Bridges.

“I do my best to not get too deep in the doghouse. I’m still a child to where I think that, like, attacking her with smooches is the best way to do it. You know, I haven’t really done anything that’ll get me in trouble, so usually my aggressive smooch-attack will get me out of most trouble. So far so good,” he said.

Chloe recently graduated from Columbia.

The former Pretty Little Liars actress revealed that she didn't apply to Columbia until she was 22 years old, and six years later, she finally earned her degree.

"I didn’t apply to Columbia until 2014 when I was 22, and now six years later at 28 I’m finally finishing," she wrote. "I took most of my credits in summer instead of regular semesters, I filed leaves of absence so I could go to LA/Atlanta/Vancouver and keep working in TV… but I kept going back to New York and getting it done, and I’m so glad I did."

She loves spending time on the water.

One scroll through Chloe's Instagram page will show you that she absolutely loves spending time by and on the water, which makes total sense, as many of her photos are tagged in Newport Beach, California, which is a beach town in Orange County.

She was born right after Christmas.

Chloe Bridges was born just a few days after Christmas on December 27, 1991, which makes her a Capricorn.

When are Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges getting married?

Their wedding date is currently unknown. While the pair are coming up on a year of being engaged, it doesn't look like they're in a rush to walk down the aisle, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic that's currently plaguing the United States. And while some fans thought the happy couple may have already tied the knot, a recent picture of Adam and Chloe shows Adam's ring finger completely bare, so we'll have to wait a little bit longer until these two lovebirds say "I do."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.