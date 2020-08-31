Meet Lev Bure, Candace Cameron's 20-Year-Old Son Who Just Got Engaged

When you know, you know.

Congratulations are in order for Candace Cameron and her second-oldest child, Lev Bure! The 20-year-old son of the Fuller House star recently proposed to his girlfriend in Napa Valley, California, and while we’ve all grown up watching Candace on TV, we’re curious to know more about her family life off-screen — particularly, her newly engaged son, Lev Bure.

Who is Lev Bure, Candace Cameron's son?

Lev Bure was born on February 20, 2000, which makes him a Pisces. Like his parents, Fuller House’s Candace Cameron and retired hockey player Valeri Bure, Lev is a devout Christian and he takes his faith very seriously. Lev currently attends college at Shepherd Church’s Bible college in Los Angeles, California, where he’s studying to become a minister.

Over the weekend, Candance shared her excitement about her son’s engagement, writing on Instagram, “She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison. We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged ! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans.”

Who is Lev Bure’s fiancé?

Lev Bure’s fiancé is Taylor Hutchinson. She has over 30,000 followers on Instagram and is also a devout Christian who takes her faith very seriously. One scroll through her Instagram page will show you that Taylor Hutchinson is incredibly adventurous, as she often posts pictures of herself and Lev enjoying nature and doing outdoor activities.

Taylor Hutchinson is also a huge fan of Disneyland, and it looks like before the pandemic shut everything down, she’d visit the theme park quite often.

While it’s unclear when Taylor and Lev first started dating, Taylor posted a pic of a group shot that included Lev in December of 2018, and posted the first picture of just the two of them in April of 2019, captioning the sweet snap, “Me & my fav,” so it’s safe to assume that the young couple have been dating for at least a year and a half.

What are Lev Bure’s hobbies?

When Lev Bure isn’t preaching to thousands at church and online, he loves to play golf and hang out with his friends. Lev also used to play ice hockey, which makes total sense when your dad and uncle are some of the most famous Russian NHL players from the 90s.

He also loves to spend time with his older sister, Natasha Bure, who competed on The Voice in 2016, and his younger brother, Maksim. The siblings clearly share a special bond with one another and are incredibly close. Natasha put together a beautiful video of Lev and Taylor, which Candace admits she cries at every time she watches.

“I need to brag on Natasha for a minute- her camera and editing skills are SO good! She put this together so quickly and I cry every time I watch it. Thank you baby!” Cameron captioned a clip of the heartwarming video.

“My family is my everything,” she continued. “I am SO happy for the Hutchisons [sic] and the Bures to become family too! #proudmama Taylor, I promise to be the best mother-in-love you could hope for. I’ll only get annoying when it comes to my time with grandbabies.”

