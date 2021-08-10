Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Quits Hollywood To Become A Rancher — Why She Refuses To Pay For His New Life

As Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce continues, their Montana ranch has become a surprising battleground.

Though she has agreed to pay hefty child and spousal support payments, Clarkson reportedly drew the line at paying for Blackstock's new life as a rancher.

According to court documents, Blackstock is quitting his role as a music manager to devote his time to the ranch, but a judge has ruled this will be his cost to bear alone.

"Respondent made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time,” the judge wrote.

In 2019, the couple reportedly bought the land for $10,395,000, as Blackstock wanted to move away from his LA lifestyle.

Despite continuing to represent Blake Shelton, Blackstock wants to become a full-time rancher and give up showbusiness.

Unfortunately for him, maintaining the ranch will cost him around $81,000 a month, and he will not be receiving any of the $1.9 that Kelly Clarkson makes a month to help him.

Brandon Blackstock has been living on Vintage Valley ranch full-time.

It was reported last month that Blackstock was living full-time at the Montana ranch.

The couple purchased the property in 2019 and quarantined there as a family throughout the pandemic. However, as their marriage dissolved it was Blackstock who stayed put in the vintage home.

Kelly Clarkson was denied permission to sell the ranch.

According to the court documents, Clarkson wanted to sell the ranch because it was a "financial burden" for her. However, Blackstock didn't agree to the sale because he wants to use it for his new business — becoming a rodeo manager.

Consequently, it was decided that Blackstock will pay the maintenance costs as he will be working there.

“[Blackstock] testified that he is not devoting any effort toward expanding his client list and music management business," the court documents read, "He planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work.”

If he’s unable to afford the costs of maintaining the ranch, Clarkson can once again file a motion to sell the ranch.

Kelly Clarkson will still pay Brandon Blackstock spousal support.

Though Clarkson won't be directly paying for the ranch, she is still partially funding Blackstock's new lifestyle through spousal support.

Clarkson is paying $150,000 a month for spousal support and $45,000 for child support.

According to financial reports, Blackstock makes much less than Clarkson, earning around $10,000 a month — significantly less than his ex-wife.

However, in spite of the high fees, Clarkson maintains primary custody of their two kids meaning they won't be migrating to full-time ranch life anytime soon.

Clarkson and Blackstock share two kids together, River, 7, and Remington, 5, while Blackstock’s has two more children with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth — Savannah, 19, and Seth, 15.

