Millennials Are Fed Up And Exhausted By Burnout Work Culture — "This Isn't How Humans Are Supposed To Live'

The influence of capitalism on American work ethics

Capitalism has had a profound impact on American society. While it’s true that capitalism has provided opportunities for upward mobility and economic prosperity for some, it has also sold us the belief that success and fulfillment are tied only to productivity, career advancement, and material wealth. In effect, it’s created a culture of workaholism and materialism, leading to increased stress levels and decreased overall happiness and well-being.

The idea that one must constantly work hard, sacrifice personal time, and prioritize the company's financial goals above all else doesn’t bring humans true happiness, as we are now discovering. However, to reverse this culturally conditioned work ethic and finally feel fulfilled, we must challenge these societal norms and redefine work/life balance on our terms.

Other countries value leisure, downtime, and community instead

If you haven’t read Madison Schott’s article "Why the French Outlive Americans," read it. It’s dead on.

We’ve been drinking the capitalistic Kool-Aid for far too long, and we’ve forgotten the roles leisure and community play in our happiness.

We’ve been told that our company’s profit and success are more important than our own mental health and wellbeing.

We’ve been told that productivity, advancement, and pursuing career growth are the only ways to show our true value.

We’ve demonized pleasure, leisure, downtime, and times spent conversing with friends, labeling them as “lazy” and “unproductive.”

We’ve traded our real community for a solitary, merit-based, dog-eat-dog corporate life.

Enough is enough — this isn't how humans are supposed to live

This isn’t how humans are supposed to live, and we know this because we are all showing the symptoms of our bodies rejecting it:

We’re stressed: A whopping 84% of American workers have work-related stress

We’re depressed and anxious: According to the CDC, between 2015–2018, 13% of adults 18 years and older self-reported taking antidepressants.

We’re disengaged at work: Gallup reports only 32% of full- and part-time employees are engaged, with 18% being actively disengaged.

We’re burned out: Around 43% of US office workers “feel burned out at work”

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

Abraham Maslow founded humanistic psychology and developed the famous Hierarchy of Needs to explain human motivation. I love his theory because it helps to explain the burnout that American workers feel today.

Maslow’s theory suggests that people have several basic needs that must be met before pursuing more social, emotional, and self-actualizing needs.

Chart by Androidmarsexpress on Wikipedia.com

