10 Things Happy People Won't Do At Work, No Matter How Much They Love Their Job

Believe it or not, not everyone absolutely dreads going to work. A Gallup global annual study on well-being, in partnership with the Wellbeing for Planet Earth Foundation, found that the majority of employees enjoy what they do for a living. A job environment that is up to the mark contributes to overall happiness levels in employees, and they are more likely to become dedicated workers who are fulfilled by their jobs.

However, even when happy people love their jobs, they tend to avoid behaviors. There are certain things happy people won't do at work, no matter how much they love their job. And it's because it could undermine their well-being, their relationships with their colleagues, and overall work-life balance.

Here are 10 things happy people won't do at work, no matter how much they love their jobs

1. Ignore boundaries between work and personal life

Evgeny Atamenenko | Shutterstock

Even if a person loves what they do for a living, they are able to draw a fine line between their work and personal life. They respect their well-deserved personal time, and when they are scheduled to clock out, they do exactly that without hesitation.

Making a conscious effort to disconnect from the work environment after-hours reduces the risk of burnout that stems from overworking. According to the Society of Human Resource Management's Employee Mental Health survey in 2024, 45% of employees reported feeling "emotionally drained" from their work, and 51% claimed they felt "used up" at the end of the workday.

Failing to have a proper work-life balance will not only have detrimental effects on the individual employee, but the workplace as a whole. Burnt out employees are more likely to check out mentally, leading to decreased employee engagement and increased absenteeism.

People who remain truly happy at work are able to set up firm boundaries between their work and personal time to avoid the exhaustion that will eventually cause them to hate their jobs.

Advertisement

2. Avoid asking for help

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

No matter how good they may be at their jobs, one of the things happy people won't do at work, no matter how much they love their jobs, is avoid asking for help. In fact, happy people often do not have an issue with asking for help.

They recognize the value of collaboration, and are not afraid to ask their team members for their input and advice that strengthen their performance and foster a supportive work environment. But those who may be unhappy at their jobs often refuse to ask for help, viewing it as a sign of weakness. In actuality, it demonstrates strength.

"The refusal to ask for help is a kind of sickness in itself, even a kind of arrogance — the blind insistence on doing it all by yourself, no matter what — because along with it comes the message that no one's help is worth the price in vulnerability it will cost you, that ultimately no one can console you, no one can ease your pain, if you yourself can't," author and lecturer Gregg Levoy disclosed. "But such cussedness betrays a tremendous lack of faith in others, in the leathery stamina of love, and in your own ability to survive embarrassment."

Working to the best of your ability requires a team effort, and people who are happy with their jobs are well aware of that.

Advertisement

3. Compare themselves to other employees

Stock 4you | Shutterstock

The happiest people know that comparison often leads to despair. A crucial part of being happy means feeling confident in your own work performance, especially if you are giving it your all. Happy people focus on their own growth and progress rather than constantly comparing themselves to their colleagues.

While business teacher Magda Murawska notes that comparison can lead to feelings of diminished self-worth, it may also be used as motivation to do better. If a happy employee happens to notice certain strategies being utilized by a fellow team member that is working to their advantage, they may adopt those same strategies to better themselves and the workplace.

The reality is when you are all working for the same company, you're all playing for the same team. So if your colleague happens to score a win, it's a win for the entire team and does not reflect poorly on your own dedication.

Advertisement

4. Neglect their well-being

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

No matter how dedicated they are to their jobs, happy employees never let it interfere with their overall well-being. They understand the importance of self-care and avoid putting their physical and mental health on the backburner.

The truth is that if employees are not in an ideal place physically or mentally, they will not be able to perform at their jobs to the best of their ability. When they are facing a significant amount of stress or physical unwellness, their concentration and focus will suffer, impacting their ability to complete tasks effectively.

A poor well-being affects more than just one's work performance. "If your body isn't healthy, it's going to affect your self-image, your confidence, and the way that you appear to others. How can those things not affect your professional life?" said health expert Debi Silber. "If you don't feel confident or you hate how you look, it's immediately obvious to everyone around you. How are you ever going to succeed in your career?"

Even when they love their jobs, happy people know when to hit the brakes on their work life in order to nourish themselves to continue being happy.

Advertisement

5. Engage in office gossip

fizkes | Shutterstock

Even if they enjoy interacting with their colleagues, partaking in office gossip is something happy people won't do at work, no matter how much they love their jobs. They steer clear of any office gossip or drama circulating throughout the office.

Talking negatively about your colleagues in the work setting often fosters a toxic work environment and lowers morale. Instead, happy people choose to focus on positive collaboration, and if there is an issue, they politely address it with their team members.

Engaging in work gossip hurts more than just those who are the subject of the gossip. "When we gossip, we are fertilizing our minds with toxicity and judgment. We are much more likely to scrutinize ourselves when we are busy scrutinizing others," therapist Hannah Rose, LCPC, shared. While it may be tempting to gossip when someone annoys us, happy people tend to avoid anything that will only add negative fuel to the fire.

Advertisement

6. Take credit for others' work

fizkes | Shutterstock

Happy employees are content enough in their own work to avoid attempting to give themselves credit for their colleagues' contributions. They value integrity and are able to give credit where it's due.

While some employees may feel threatened by the success of their colleagues and fear that their accomplishments may overshadow theirs, it is no reason to claim their work as your own.

Happy people know that success comes from working together, not stealing the spotlight.

Advertisement

7. Let their work define their identity

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Although they may love their jobs, happy people do not make it the most important aspect of their lives, and often have personality traits beyond working. Their worth is not solely tied to their profession.

Happy people who are dedicated to their jobs are still able to maintain a balanced sense of self that includes their favorite hobbies, relationships, and other aspects of life that don't have anything to do with work. While many people find purpose and value through their work, it is still important for them to separate themselves from their profession.

"Overidentifying with your profession can contribute to workaholism, making it difficult to psychologically detach or refrain from thinking about work once you've ‘clocked out,'" says researcher and advisor Courtney McCluney. "We also tend to hold a static view of ourselves and our careers which doesn't quite fit our realities."

Happy people are aware that their realities consist of not only work, but every other aspect that makes them a human being.

Advertisement

8. Overcommit to responsibilities

Evgeny Atamenenko | Shutterstock

Because they know their worth, overcommitting to their work responsibilities is one of the things happy people won't do at work, no matter how much they love their jobs. They know how to set realistic limits for themselves. While they enjoy being active team members who contribute to their jobs, they avoid overcommitting themselves and burning out by saying "no" when necessary.

Research presented by Harvard Business Review found that overcommitment leads to increased emotional distressed levels, which will surely impact their overall happiness at work and performance.

Just because you're happy in your job doesn't mean you should be overwhelmed with an endless stream of responsibilities. If you are being overwhelmed with tasks, it is important to put your foot down.

Advertisement

9. Stay in a toxic environment

fizkes | Shutterstock

Happy people at work are able to stay that way due to their environment. If the environment becomes toxic, they are not afraid to speak up for change or leave if they have to. They prioritize their emotional well-being and seek work cultures that align with their values.

The reality is that when most people quit their jobs, they are not quitting their companies. They are quitting toxic work cultures.

Toxicity hinders growth, creativity and the dedication required to perform a job well. Above being an employee, happy people at their jobs know that they are a human being who deserves a work environment that will allow them to flourish.

Advertisement

10. Underestimate the importance of fun

fizkes | Shutterstock

Even in the most serious roles, happy people at work make time for fun and lighthearted moments. Laughter and enjoyment improve creativity, morale and productivity.

A survey conducted by BrightHR found that 79% of employees believe that fun at work leads to higher productivity. Additionally, employees who report having fun at work are more likely to be engaged, resulting in 21% higher profitability for their companies, per research from Gallup.

Happy people know that making an effort to have fun at work isn't just about enjoying oneself in the moment. It's about creating an environment where they feel motivated, supported and mentally healthy. It's a crucial ingredient for long-term happiness and success in your career.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.