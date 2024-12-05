The ‘Reverse Feedback’ Hack That Made My Team Trust Me Overnight

I just arrived in Leeds, UK, and for the first time, I’m working for a public service broadcaster. It’s very different to a commercial one. It was all very scary. I was afraid to put any foot wrong and sometimes even considered not walking in through the front door.

But I’d been hired to make a change, so I decided not to shy away from the challenge. So picture this: I’m a fresh-faced radio station manager trying to lead a team of seasoned pros. After all, I was the outsider.

Spoiler alert: It wasn’t going well. I felt like I was in one of those escape rooms where there was no exit.

My team viewed me with the same enthusiasm as a root canal appointment.

Every suggestion I made was met with eye rolls so epic I thought their eyes might get stuck that way. Trust? Ha! We had about as much trust as my cat, Walter, does for my vacuum cleaner.

I tried everything. Team-building exercises? Check. Open-door policy? You bet. I even brought in doughnuts every Friday. (Side note: Never underestimate the power of glazed goodness.)

But nothing worked. I thought I’d have better luck teaching my goldfish to tap dance.

fauxels | Pexels

Then came the plot twist. I was venting to my long-suffering coach, Annalie, over coffee when she asked, “Have you tried reverse feedback?”

I blinked. “Is that like when you accidentally put your shirt on backward?” She didn’t laugh. It was one of her quirks when she meant business.

“It’s when you ask your team for feedback on your work instead of always giving them feedback.”

Crikey, I thought. The next day, I gathered my team. I could hear their internal groans, "What is this?”

I took a deep breath and said, “I need your help. I know I’m new at this, and I want to improve. Could you give me feedback on my performance as your manager?”

The silence was so thick you could cut it with a knife. Then, slowly, the floodgates opened.