Workers Who Have This One Rare Skill Earn 18% More & Are Twice As Likely To Be Promoted, According To Research

Artificial intelligence is shaking up the workplace, and many people fear for their jobs as positions become automated and AI takes over. Yet, according to a study conducted by Software Finder, remote workers can use AI tools to their advantage, increasing their productivity and income in the process.

Research shows that remote workers who use AI earn 18% more and are twice as likely to be promoted.

While some workers fear being let go as AI use increases, the study — which surveyed 1,000 American workers in a variety of industries — found that a whopping 68% believe that it will create new opportunities, and they're not wrong! Leveraging AI tools gives workers a competitive advantage, especially in a remote work environment.

The study found that AI tools help employees complete tasks quicker and be more productive. Employees who use AI also reported improved work quality and enhanced creativity. Even better — these improvements directly lead to more money in workers' wallets.

"Remote workers who used AI were over twice as likely to receive a promotion — 20% compared to just 9% of non-AI users," data journalist James Campigotto wrote. "These workers also earned 18% more annually, averaging $70,481 versus $59,814 for those not using AI."

Workers who used AI also reported a stronger work-life balance.

AI helps remote workers streamline processes, which ultimately leads to more free time — something we are all searching for nowadays. The survey found that a vast majority, 72%, of AI users reported a strong work-life balance thanks to AI reducing repetitive tasks for them.

Over half of these workers, 58%, have even incorporated AI in their newfound free time and personal life. Most commonly, participants of the study reported using AI to learn new skills and hobbies. People also used the technology to plan travel, organize their schedules, track fitness routines, manage personal finances, and plan meals.

AI can also help with self-care beyond creating a better work-life-balance. Nine percent of workers surveyed said they use the technology to help with meditation, and the same percentage use it to improve sleep quality. Eight percent use AI to track their mental health mood.

Of course, AI is more prevalent in some fields than others

Perhaps predictably, AI adoption rates were highest for workers in IT, followed by tech, healthcare, education, and finance. Almost all, 90%, of IT workers surveyed reported using AI.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

But some employees implemented this technology solely out of fear of being left behind. "Almost half (49%) were confident that they would retain their jobs even during economic downturns," Campigotto noted. "However, 38% of remote workers were nervous about being left behind if they didn't keep up with AI advancements."

At the end of the day, AI growth is inevitable, and many workers have taken an "if you can't beat them, join them" approach. By embracing these tools, they stay ahead of the curve and position themselves in industries that will continue to grow with the adoption of AI.

