Mars enters Virgo on November 25, 2026, bringing some intensity to today's tarot card message. Each zodiac sign's tarot card message emphasizes time management with a bit of intentionality.

Wednesday's collective card for everyone is the Eight of Pentacles, reminding you know that intentionality is a skill you can develop. It takes time and practice, but with a little effort, you'll get the results you want.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, November 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Swords

Aries, you can be impulsive at times. But that's just part of your personality. On November 25, you get an incredible idea that makes you want to act right now.

That's where your tarot card, the Knight of Swords, comes in with a message for you. Take a moment to pause. You don't want to lose time fixing mistakes you could've prevented with a plan. A little strategy can make a huge difference in your success.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Pentacles

You are so patient, but it's best to start a project knowing in advance how much time you'd like to invest in something without seeing a result.

If you're putting your time into it, it's okay to project a deadline for yourself. The Seven of Pentacles encourages you to be wise with your investments, from money to time, so you don't feel like you lost any of it later.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Swords, reversed

Don't run from your problems, Gemini. If you feel like procrastinating, give yourself a moment to truly think about what you are doing.

Sometimes you can make a task take much longer than it should, all because you're worried about it and haven't started it yet. On November 25, you just have to decide to start and keep going until you're done.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands, reversed

The Ten of Wands, reversed brings to your attention all the things you've decided to do that make your life busy, when it actually doesn't have to be.

On November 25, revisit your beliefs about what it means to be a good friend or partner.

Maybe, by chance, you are over-helping. It might be time to step back and let yourself see what happens. Someone may surprise you and do what they need to do for themselves.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Strength

The Strength tarot card is about what you do very well. On November 25, you might be asked to do something that comes very easily to you, but doesn't bring you any pleasure.

You need to know that just because you can doesn't mean you should. Having the capacity doesn't obligate you to use your skills for money if it doesn't align with your deepest wants and beliefs.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit

On November 25, you may wonder whether or not you are truly finished with a particular relationship or situation. Part of you may still be involved and have some unfinished business.

Today, the chance to cut ties with a situation could arise. Don't let yourself devalue your time if doing something compromises your integrity.

You're more important than objects that can be replaced, and your peace of mind is more precious than something you might not even need later.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Swords

This time, it's very hard to find a moment to rest, but the Four of Swords reminds you to make self-care a priority. You don't necessarily have to go to an extreme.

Right now, you may not have the time to do that, even if you wanted to. However, on November 25, you can find one thing that replenishes your energy, even if it's a little break.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Magician

You might be able to fix something yourself, even though it's tempting to pay someone else to do it. The Magician says you have the skills or the ability to learn what you need to know to resolve a problem.

You could miss out on the chance to see how well you can manage the situation. It could be fun to challenge yourself to do something you've never done before.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Pentacles

There are many things you would love to do if you had the chance. It can be hard to pursue your passions when money is an issue.

However, on November 25, you can start looking forward to the new year and see how to ease your way into what you want to do with your life. Today is a starting point and can be part of it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Pentacles, reversed

There's a time and place for everything. On November 25, you may feel like you need to do a project with others or plan something with a group, and it can get complicated.

The Three of Pentacles reversed implies that it's important to figure out what each person will do and not assume. When you are working with others, it's good to have clarity so everybody knows where to focus their time and energy.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords

You have very strong problem-solving skills, Aquarius.

On November 25, you may be asked to put them to use.

Someone asks you for advice and has a really good idea, but they don't know how to work it out; it's complicated. You have a really good knack for breaking things down simply. You find solve the problem and give them a good starting point.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Pentacles

Be careful about what you bring into your personal space, Pisces. Some things don't belong in your space, especially if they make you feel unhappy.

Be mindful of the food you bring into your home and the things you spend money on today. On November 25, consider how each decision either makes your life more convenient or not.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.