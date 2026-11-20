November 21, 2026 is an emotionally intense day overall because the Moon is in Aries and the Sun is in Scorpio. The collective tarot card for everyone is the King of Cups.

Aries Moons often cause impulsiveness and overreaction. Saturday's circumstances may leave you feeling frustrated or even angry. The King of Cups is a reminder that you don't have to act on those emotions. The depth of Scorpio's energy encourages reflection and self-control.

Here's your zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for Saturday, November 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Tower

Your life is about to change in a way that throws you off guard, Aries.

The Tower card brings unexpected moments that often disrupt your emotional security. The situation might not require a response, though. Before you act, ask yourself whether it's necessary or if things can resolve on their own with time.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: The Empress

The Empress emphasizes kindness, so on Saturday, take a softer approach when you're dealing with others. Sometimes assertiveness is interpreted as power. But speaking calmly can get more attention than you realize. Frustration and angry tones can make people tune out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: The High Priestess

On Saturday, pay attention to what your instincts are trying to tell you.

Your intuition feels more activated for a reason, and it's a good idea to listen to your inner wisdom once it starts talking to you. It's super tempting to let your life's noise distract you and miss the moment, but give yourself permission to reflect if you feel confused.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: The World

Today can feel like you're just a little luckier than you were earlier this week.

On Saturday, the World tarot card acts like a mirror: you're happy about your life and where it's headed. Living life the way that you want to is rewarding. Let thankfulness remind you to choose your own path when you are tempted to ignore what you want.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Chariot

Dreams are meant to be big, Leo. You're reaching your goals, but you are also interested in going further in life.

Your ambitious side can often feel like you're pushing too hard. But today's Chariot tarot card encourages you to keep pursuing new challenges because they help you to grow stronger.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hanged Man

You are really good about giving people the time that they need to explain themselves. But the Hanged Man tarot card warns that too much patience can waste time.

Today, don't put your schedule on hold. If the phone call runs long or you're left waiting, protect your time. Decide how much waiting is enough, and consider how it will affect your schedule later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Death

Something you've worked so hard to keep is coming to an end, Libra. You might not like how quickly things are changing, and you gave it your all to make it last.

The Death tarot card captures the moment of closure. One thing to note: when one door closes, another opens. As you face the final moment of one chapter, a new one starts.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Fool

It's hard to hide how excited you are about the future. On Saturday, you're ready to take a chance on yourself. Something you want to do is within reach.

The Fool tarot card symbolizes rushing into a new situation, but remember to watch for red flags and what might make things difficult. Stay positive but also be wise.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star

You have a lot of good advice you want to share, but you also know not every person you speak to is willing to hear it.

On Saturday, the Star tarot card has you sharing from the heart, yet you also realize that your role isn't to make sure the advice you give is used.

You just need to be willing to do the right thing when it feels right. Helping other people can help you understand yourself better.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Moon

You don't have to lie to get someone to do what you want. There's really no need to manipulate a situation to make things better, either.

On Saturday, the Moon tarot card encourages you not to hide behind tactics when you're afraid a situation might be tense and feel you need to bend the truth. Lead with honesty and let yourself keep a clean conscience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Temperance

Take the middle path, Aquarius. You love to truly ponder what you ought to do. You'll have a better sense of timing on Saturday and know how to use your influence for maximum impact.

Temperance is reminding you not to worry so much. You can find the middle ground without making your life feel stressful.

Being observant is the best way to handle not knowing what to do next. When you wonder how other people might react to your decision, test the waters by seeing how small things are received, then adjust as needed.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: The Devil

It's so tempting to break a promise you made, even when it's one that you hoped to keep to yourself. You can talk yourself out of it due to inconvenience or bad timing. You might even believe it won't matter.

On Saturday, the Devil card draws attention to your habits, and you want to make sure you don't regret your choices. Be sure that your actions and logic match.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.