On November 21, 2026, the Earth Pig Establish Day during an Earth Pig month creates prosperity for four Chinese zodiac signs and brings good fortune into their lives. Earth Days are really good for making important decisions and few choices are harder than how to use money wisely. Saturday's about a slow burn rather than a quick and hasty win. These animal signs naturally sense which opportunities are worth taking advantage of.

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1. Pig

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Pig, it's amazing how quickly things can turn around for you when you least expect it. On Saturday, you're finally getting a little bit ahead after being stretched financially. You have a double dose of earth energy in your sign, which means you feel much calmer than usual.

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You may still experience a little bit of worry, but the lower anxiety helps you to see things differently. When you do a little digging in your finances on November 21, you realize that you have much more control over where your money goes than you originally thought. Finally, you can start saving and use what you have to invest and grow your wealth.

2. Rabbit

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Your reputation helps you out on Saturday. Someone thinks of you because they have an opportunity that might be ideal for you and your situation. You have already been laying the groundwork by talking about your interests. Not only that, you always try to help other people by using your talents when someone is in need.

Your past actions are what open the door for you on November 21. You get a chance to talk about things that you typically don't like to share. How much money you need to make and what kind of schedule would work for you. People want to help you succeed because they like you and trust you.

3. Goat

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On Saturday, people are extra interested in what you do. You're spontaneous and creative and they see how your skills might be of service. You have already been thinking about how you might earn more money anyway.

Rather than dismissing a compliment, you jump in and use it to your advantage. The first step is to create more income for yourself, and boom, that's what opens the door to a prosperous future.

4. Tiger

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You're interested in negotiating a good deal on Saturday, Tiger. You don't believe in getting rich overnight. You know that creating a financially comfortable future takes time. You're approaching today with a very level head.

On November 21, you work out a plan for how you're going to ask for better compensation at your job. You know that you need to outline everything, like your responsibilities, and think about the arrangement. You approach your situation with confidence, and you know exactly what you want. Because of your determination, you are very likely to get it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.