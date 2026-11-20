Money is coming in for three zodiac signs on November 21, 2026. The universe really does work in mysterious ways. Even when we face conflict or strife, it's for our own good. That's hard to believe, right? But Saturn retrograde is the perfect example.

On Saturday, we see that by applying strict discipline to our financial habits, we can literally attract money our way. This takes patience and stamina, but we've got that. We also have the vision. It took us a while to get here, and we had our fair share of losses along the way. But it taught us a lot, and finally, money is flowing. Hooray!

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

It's time to get real, Taurus. And what better transit to help with that than Saturn retrograde? The planet of responsibility and discipline is not here to play games. On Saturday, it helps you see the reality of making money and what you absolutely need to avoid to keep the cash flowing.

Advertisement

This is a great day to step back and really assess what's going on with you financially. Are you spending too much? Have you planned well? Or have you missed the mark completely?

Don't worry if the number in your bank account isn't quite what you want it to be just yet. The fact that you're conscious of what you're doing is a great start. It acts like a beacon to the universe and shows it that you are putting in the effort. This, in return, brings you the wealth you want. What you put out always comes back to you.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During this Saturn retrograde, you're attracting money right to your doorstep. But this isn't random or even just lucky. It's because you never deviated from the course you set for yourself. And Saturn appreciates this kind of discipline.

Yes, it's taken a while to get here, but that was the plan all along. Good things take time. On Saturday, Saturn retrograde reminds you that the money you're attracting now is a result of the work you put in yesterday.

This is your magic formula, Capricorn. It doesn't hurt you at all. Hard work has always been your magic. It's the very reason money is flowing your way right this very second.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Attracting wealth and abundance is something you know you can do. Yet most of the time, it seems to catch you by surprise. Perhaps it's just gratitude. Sure, it's happened before, but you're just as appreciative this time around.

On Saturday, during Saturn retrograde, you're grateful that your master plan worked. Money is flowing your way, and it's all thanks to you. There's no reason to be so shocked. You did everything the right way.

Advertisement

You have tons of discipline, Scorpio, and Saturn always rewards that. Now, you're setting the example for your future self to know what the right path is. That's because you're already on it. Full speed ahead!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.