There aren't many surprises in the weekly Chinese horoscope for November 23-29, 2026, but we do have two back-to-back red days over the weekend. Monday is a busy Full Day but things stabilize by Wednesday when you're more in control of your time.

Stable Day energy keeps people chill midweek. Conversations lead to opportunities on Thursday, an Initiate Day. But the build-up is slow and could disappear if you're careless with your words or actions on Friday. Avoid gossip this week and everything will be fine. Lots for each animal sign to look forward to this week. Let's get into it!

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Rat

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This week, you're focusing mostly on your finances and household management stuff. Your best day arrives on November 23, a Metal Ox Full Day. You do pretty well when you're goal-oriented and practical.

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This week sets the tone for December, when you often worry about end-of-the-year expenses or the holidays. Use Friday and Saturday to review how you spend your money, especially before shopping. You'll discover a better way to invest what you have and perhaps get an idea of how to earn more.

Ox

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You'll likely see positive change at home before this week is over, but it is definitely good that you're patient, Ox. Even though Monday's energy is in your sign, your best day arrives on Wednesday, in the sign of Water Rabbit. The stability of this day brings you internal peace and calm. It's a great time to relax and not let stress take over.

You'll want to try to be the bigger person during tense moments. Focus on the end goal of security and comfort. Keep notes in your gratitude journal to keep you clear on what matters most during Friday's Destruction and Saturday's Danger Days. Sunday is a Success Day, though, bringing you a sense of peace going into the next week.

Tiger

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It may seem odd to start a project this week, but hey, that's what your horoscope says is on your radar on Thursday. A conversation or situation brings you back around to an unfinished project or personal goal. Only this time, you are determined to finish it. With a long weekend ahead, you actually have the time to get it all done by Sunday's Success Day.

Thursday's a Wood Dragon Initiate Day that motivates you to pick up where you left off. Wood energy can include returning to incomplete work because, even though you're not starting from square one, it's a fresh start for you this week. Don't pass up a unique opportunity to push yourself to do what you have been thinking about for a while.

Rabbit

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Bye-bye, insecurities. A relationship that made you question yourself is undergoing some healing this week. Wednesday is a Water Rabbit Stable Day, which means you're emotionally receptive and more sensitive to others' needs.

On Thursday, an opportunity to talk about a problem could come up, helping you to foster a sense of healing and security. You have a greater understanding of where things stand, but on Friday, you need to be careful not to fall into old patterns. You learn to give things room to grow, and around Sunday, you feel less worried.

Dragon

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This week's horoscope is exceptionally busy for you, Dragon. You are expressive on Monday and sharing your ideas isn't dismissed or ignored. Some changes at your job on Wednesday actually feel pretty exciting and manageable.

A new plan falls into place, and you're happy to be involved. Even though you aren't necessarily sure where you're headed, you feel hopeful that things are timely and moving in the right direction. Huzzah!

Snake

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Snake, you are top-notch productive from the get-go this week. Monday's Metal energy gives you the right perspective for what you need to do and why. Since you get along really well with Ox's determined energy, you are pretty much impossible to stop when it comes to hitting your goals for the week.

On Wednesday, things start to settle down, giving you a chance to reflect and think about what to do next. You'll have a lot of time to work on personal plans or spend time with someone you've been promising to help. You'll accomplish quite a bit by Sunday, leaving you fewer loose ends to tie up in December.

Horse

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This week's vibe is warm and friendly, Horse, and you have a lot of success when it comes to relationships. On the romantic front, your current partner (or potential future mate) feels like a close friend and kind companion. You're much more open to commitment if things have felt rocky.

You start wishing for closeness and have more shared time together, rather than having me-time and personal space to explore. You see signs of growth in your love life around Sunday, a Fire Sheep Success Day. Fire keeps the passion growing, and Sheep energy helps you show up as a supportive partner.

Goat

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Family is central to what to expect the week of November 23. You are completing a personal goal and meeting the needs of relatives who depend on you. On Monday, you set out to complete a project that involves a parent or elderly person. You might have a lot of moving parts, but in the end, you're pretty pleased with the way you managed your schedule.

There will be some challenges on Friday and Saturday, mostly involving communication. However, try not to let frustration make you reactive. You're working with a forward-focused mindset, and that's what helps you to feel a sense of success. Your best day this week arrives on Sunday. Enjoy!

Monkey

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You discover a hidden talent this week, Monkey! You've got a skill waiting to be developed. Your potential could come out during a family gathering or when out with friends on Thursday. This Initiate Day helps you consider what to do next with your life if you've felt a bit lost.

On Friday, be careful not to let the desire to try new things lead you to act impulsively with a job you're unhappy in. Nurture your interests and work through your motivation with some wisdom. By Sunday, what you do turns into a path that feels easier to manage.

Rooster

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You get through some very intense projects on Monday, freeing up the time you thought you wouldn't have later in the week. Your best day for productivity is November 25. Wednesday's Water Rabbit Stable energy helps you to feel satisfied and not like you have to go back and perfect projects or redo what's done well.

Instead, focus on cultivating friendships and reconnecting with people. You could get more involved with projects or social gatherings on Sunday, depending on how you handle your opportunities Friday and Saturday. This week ends with one relationship showing signs of positive growth, and that's a great way to finish up the month.

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Dog

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On Monday, you'll get news about various opportunities you'll want to take advantage of this week before Sunday arrives. Over the holidays, your friendly side comes in handy. You're so good at getting others to feel comfortable, and that might become your main focus this week.

Someone who may not be as good in social settings becomes closer to you on Friday. You're able to strengthen this friendship and help them to become more involved. This alliance brings out your best traits and helps you to truly realize the value of relationships.

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Pig

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You're ready to take a break this week, and you get an early start. Tuesday's Water Tiger Balance Day is the perfect balance between doing work for others and finding time for yourself. Water helps you tune in to what you want and the reasons why you are driven to meet a certain goal or deadline.

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Tiger energy gives you just the right amount of grit so you don't give up too easily before finishing what you start. Friday and Saturday help you remember that what felt demanding shouldn't take priority over your happiness. By Sunday, you have a fresh perspective about what the future holds for you, and you set the perfect foundation for December.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.