The end of 2026 and the fresh beginning of 2027 are only two months away. Many people are already creating a list of goals they want to complete in the new year. If you're already thinking about how you can be more secure and successful as the year starts again, there are some specific tips and tricks you should know about based on the season you were born in.

What the season you were born in reveals about how you can get ahead in 2027

Spring: speak up and start negotiations

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If you were born in spring, you will want to stop holding back and start speaking up for yourself in the coming year. You may need to advocate for yourself about something that's been bothering you at work or a situation with your loved ones. It’s important to begin telling your truth and being honest with yourself and others about how you feel and what you want.

You'd also do well to start negotiating on your own behalf. Start by building trust within your relationships. Then you can begin to make deals and forge agreements with other people. Doing this will make it easier to get further ahead than you thought possible.

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Summer: take stock of your relationships with others

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People born in summer should be careful with the company they keep. Pay attention to what the people around you are doing, and if you don't feel that spending time with them adds to your life, consider whether it's worth keeping them around. Not everyone has your best interests at heart, and you will start to notice that more easily in the year ahead.

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You may experience a betrayal at some point during the year. If it happens, allow yourself to feel your pain and take care of yourself. Processing your emotions will help you establish new boundaries in your relationships and build stronger connections with other people in the future.

Fall: flatter your boss and network like you mean business

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People born in fall should focus on advancing in their career this year. One way to do this is by making sure to flatter your boss or coworkers when you can. Be subtle about it and do it with integrity.

You'll also want to spend time networking and making new connections with other people in your industry. Try to build a network of people from different industries and backgrounds. If you are asking for something, be specific and straightforward.

Winter: pay close attention to your money

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Those who are born in winter should be more careful with money as they enter 2027. Take the time to figure out a budget that works for you and understand your finances. Consider adding more money to your savings and adjusting your spending habits.

If you are thinking about quitting your job, you might not want to do that this year unless you have another job lined up. Also, you will want to become more reluctant about who you give your money to. Not everyone will want to pay you back.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.