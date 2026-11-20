The reality with us humans is that all we want is hope. We want to know things are gonna be OK. On November 21, 2026, we get this.

During the waxing gibbous Moon in Aries, hope arrives, and we grab on to it tightly. We're not letting this get away from us. Let's usher in the new era of hope and positivity together. It's been a long time coming.

1. Aquarius

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You've known depression, Aquarius, but it's not a place you choose. Still, it's a reference point for you. You've been there, done that, and you don't want to cultivate it within yourself again. Who can blame you?

You'd rather see the bright side of things than dwell on the negative. And yes, that is definitely a choice you make. On Saturday, during the waxing gibbous Moon in Aries, you're able to see your way through the dark, straight to hope. This lunation is like a spotlight, leading your way.

Even though they say hope is dangerous, it's the very thing that's keeping you going. You'd rather live dangerously than without hope. You want to believe the future is brighter than what you've left behind. And it is.

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2. Pisces

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The last thing you will ever give up on is hope, Pisces. That's one of the most beautiful things about you. No matter what life throws your way, you hang on to hope. Even when everything seems to go wrong, you trust that it will get better. After all, life is full of ebbs and flows. You might be experiencing an ebb now, but you know it won't last forever.

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On Saturday, during the waxing gibbous Moon in Aries, you feel very strongly about hanging on to that hope. You can't deny that there is so much out there trying to destroy all you hold sacred. And without hope, there's nothing stopping you from drowning in it all.

But you refuse to let someone else kill your vibe. No way is that happening. You've got an amazing mindset, and you're sticking to it! As you should. Hope is here to stay.

3. Sagittarius

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Hope is what you believe in, and it's also what you bring to the world, Sagittarius. You're known as the eternal optimist for a reason. There's nothing that shakes your faith, and during the waxing gibbous Moon in Aries, it's even stronger than usual.

The reason you get through everything you endure is that hope always reigns supreme in your world. It's the reason you complete things. The reason you get through the day. The reason nothing can keep you down for long.

On Saturday, your hope is stronger than it has been for a while. This has you feeling great about the future. Despite what the world tells you, you have complete faith that it's gonna be good. Your world is full of love and positivity, and no one can take that away. You won't let them!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.