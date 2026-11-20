Four zodiac signs are attracting the most abundance and luck on Saturday, November 21, 2026. With the Moon in Aries forming a supportive trine to Jupiter in Leo, people are naturally feeling more generous and willing to show up for each other.

Jupiter is the planet of growth and good fortune, and when it connects with the Moon, trusting your instincts can point you straight toward your next big break. Because both placements are in fire signs, your optimism runs high all day. For these astrological signs in particular, taking a small leap with what they already have turns into a major win.

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1. Aries: Generosity brings good karma your way

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You can be a little bit impulsive whenever the Moon is in your sign. But don't worry, Aries. Acting spontaneously can also be a very good thing. On November 21, you help someone who needs assistance but won't ask for it. You share what you have, and even though it seems small to you, it's huge in their eyes. You don't really want anything in return. A thank you is enough.

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The universe really likes it when people are there for each other. You're attracting abundance because you create goodwill in the world. That person leaves the experience feeling healed. And then they, in turn, help someone else in need.

2. Leo: Turn your clutter into good fortune

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Leo, you have a lot of things you've collected over the years that you don't necessarily want in your house anymore. On Saturday, Jupiter and the Moon encourage you to act on this opportunity. Selling things and turning them into money seems pretty smart.

You investigate which items hold value and how much you could possibly bring in. You're creating abundance because you're not spending money to make it. Instead, you see something that is underused and use it to improve your finances.

3. Sagittarius: A casual hangout turns into something big

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You're ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius, and with the Moon in a fire sign, you're feeling pretty creative. But you don't wanna do life alone on a Saturday. You want to have fun with a friend. You know you do something really well and could teach a friend how to do it too. You invite them to check something out and share your ideas.

A conversation becomes an opportunity to partner together. You might even be able to sell what you work on and split what you make. This could be the start of something that keeps on going. The way you two work well together keeps the momentum going.

4. Libra: A new person brings success in ways you'll love

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A person suddenly reappears in your life whenever the Moon is in Aries. You really want to see your friendship circle grow, and that's what Jupiter is helping you do right now. On Saturday, you realize that you can accomplish so much more when you work as a team.

You have certain knowledge, and they do too, and when you put your minds together, amazing things can happen. Through your friendship, you get access to resources that you ordinarily would never have. It's easier to expand your life and interests, and you could do it alone, but it wouldn't be nearly as much fun, Libra.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.