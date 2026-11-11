Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, November 12: The Capricorn Moon Is Here With Some Support

Thursday's horoscopes are very supportive thanks to the Moon entering Capricorn on November 12. The Capricorn Moon gives us some structure to take what this retrograde season has been trying to teach us and finally run with it.

Or should I say think about finally running with it? Because Venus and Mercury are still retrograde for one more day (they both turn direct tomorrow), I wouldn't expect too much forward movement. But getting into the right headspace is a great start and that's where we're at today. It's about time!

Here's your daily horoscope for Thursday, November 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's astrology is good news for your career. The Capricorn Moon in your career zone supports some big professional moves. But I'm here to warn you that it won't feel that way at first.

There is a bit of a hiccup today because Mercury is still retrograde. It makes a lot more sense to plan for these moves rather than going right ahead and jumping into them headfirst. Especially if the Moon squaring Neptune retrograde in your sign is making you a little unsure of yourself.

Basically, your goal is to think big today, Aries. Getting a plan together now will save you lots of time, which I think you're gonna want on your journey to success.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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The Capricorn Moon brings you back to reality on Thursday. It's a good thing, because between Monday's Scorpio New Moon and this retrograde season, I wouldn't be surprised if you've been way too in your head lately.

You're not completely out of the woods yet. Your ruling planet, Venus, is still retrograde for one more day, so you might not have your physical energy back just yet.

At the very least, you stop ruminating over worst-case scenarios starting on November 12. What can I say, Taurus? You gotta start somewhere!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You've talked a lot of game about getting your money in order, Gemini. November 12 is the day you finally do it because the Capricorn Moon makes you put your money where your mouth is. Pun completely intended.

I'd recommend taking your time looking everything over. Mercury is still retrograde, so don't expect your brain to hold onto every single number. Just write things down.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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On November 12, the Capricorn Moon affects your relationships zone. The Moon squares Neptune, which is currently retrograde in your career zone, so I think this has more to do with a work commitment than a romantic relationship on Thursday.

With so many retrogrades still happening I wouldn't be surprised if you're unsure about your professional future. The Moon in Capricorn gives you some support in making it very clear what you don't want for your future. From there, it's a lot easier to figure out what you do.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's horoscope wants you to finally take care of all that life admin. I know it's tedious as heck, but don't forget you have Mars in your sign giving you life. Might as well use the extra energy while you have it!

Start early, though, because when the Moon and Neptune square off towards the end of the day, you're prone to losing focus. One thing at a time, Leo.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The Capricorn Moon supports doing something fun on Thursday, Virgo. You definitely deserve it. This retrograde season has been extra hard on you.

Not only is Mercury your ruling planet, meaning it has a stronger effect on you, but it's been retrograde in your home zone which makes it hard to feel settled in the one place that's meant to bring you the most peace.

No worries. Things finally start getting better on November 12. If there's a hobby you really loved as a kid, that's where I'd start today!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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November 12 is the last full day that your ruling planet, Venus, is retrograde. This means you might not have a lot of physical energy, but the Capricorn Moon in your home zone thankfully makes you feel at peace regardless.

Thursday's astrology wants you to focus on yourself. Once you get yourself back in order, it's much easier to get back to being the person who's there for everyone else.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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If lightbulbs could show up above people's heads in real life, that's what would happen to you on November 12. When the Moon enters Capricorn, it lights up your thinking zone. That means your mental energy finally comes back this Thursday, Scorpio.

Mercury retrograde in your sign for the last few weeks gave you some serious brain fog. Even though Mercury technically doesn't turn direct until Friday, you can go ahead and start saying goodbye and good riddance to that now that the Capricorn Moon is giving you a little extra support.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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If you wake up wondering when the heck the last time was that you actually looked at your bank account, you can thank the Capricorn Moon. It's in your money zone on Thursday, reminding you that going off vibes can only last for so long.

The Moon does square Neptune on November 12, which means it's not a good day to take any financial risks. If it sounds too good to be true, Sagittarius, it probably is. Keep that wallet closed!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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With so much energy in Scorpio, a water sign, over the last few weeks, it's no wonder you've started to feel like you're drowning. This has been a looooong retrograde season, Capricorn.

It's technically not over yet, but with the Moon entering your sign on November 12, it's the first time in a while that you actually feel like you're getting out of that funk. And guess what? It only gets better from here.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's astrology is likely to make you want to be alone with your thoughts most of the day. The Capricorn Moon in your isolation zone calls for resting your mind.

Since Capricorn is a very grounded zodiac sign, I don't see you overthinking anything. More so just recharging your batteries, Aquarius.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's horoscope is very supportive of your big goals, Pisces. The Capricorn Moon is exactly the kind of energy you need to take even your wildest ideas and figure out step-by-step how to make them reality.

Since the Moon is in your friendships zone on November 12, you may find it extra helpful to do bring some friends in the mix for brainstorming. Makes it a lot more fun, too!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.