Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On November 12

Luck is favoring three zodiac signs on November 12, 2026. The tides have officially turned. With Saturn retrograde in the sky, not only does everything change, but that change is important if we are to be happy. Good luck is part and parcel of Thursday's happenings. For these astrological signs, one chance encounter may be the very reason major change occurs. We must be on the lookout for great opportunities during this time, because if we say yes to them, we could alter our lives for the better. Luck is in the air!

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1. Aries

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Saturn retrograde is here to put you back on the path of discipline, Aries. For you, this is not only well needed, but something you can turn into seriously great fortune. Sounds good to you!

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You are someone who needs only the smallest amount of inspiration to take off and soar to the stratosphere with hope and a decisive plan. Luckily, this day delivers on that front. So, off you go!

This transit reminds you that discipline is needed and that backtracking will cancel out any present good luck. So, you must try. You must reach. And you definitely must step out of the comfort zone and confront that good luck head-on. You've got this!

2. Gemini

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You've always felt like a lucky person. While that's also been balanced out by a certain degree of misfortune, there's never been a day in your life when you couldn't snap back. November 12 is no different.

While Saturn retrograde may remind you of your roots and the hardships you've been through, it also jolts you into the mindset that luck is all around you. It's always here, just waiting for you to claim it as your own once again. Of that, you have no doubt.

Stay alert on Thursday because a very good opportunity is going to open up for you, and you'll want to be ready for it, Gemini. Luck like this doesn't come around every day. So, keep your eyes open! Get ready!

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3. Sagittarius

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Your encounter with good luck during Saturn retrograde may not feel like luck at first. It's not a winning lottery ticket or whatever else comes to mind when you think about good luck. But after you have a long think about it, you'll realize just how amazing this encounter actually is.

Saturn's energy has you analyzing your situation, which is a good thing. This is how you'll realize that this is not just a regular old run-of-the-mill opportunity you're being handed. It's a primo chance at change and renewal, so you better not let it pass you by.

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You're the optimist in the crowd, Sagittarius, and that serves you especially well on Thursday. You're thinking positively, and the universe always rewards that kind of attitude. You're in the presence of amazing good luck. Grab it! Make it yours!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.