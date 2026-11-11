3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Powerful New Era On Thursday

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era on November 12, 2026. During the Capricorn Moon, we can't help but think that we've come this far, so why not go all the way? It's time for some serious transformation.

We are ripe and ready for change, and this lunation is leading the way. On Thursday, we are walking into a powerful new era with our heads held high and our eyes forward. If what we have to look forward to is major transformation, then bring it on, baby! Bring it on!

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1. Scorpio

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You've been ready for major change for months now. Honestly, you're starting to get a little impatient. And with the Capricorn Moon in the sky on Thursday, influencing you in ways you didn't think were possible, you're about ready to rumble.

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Essentially, this means that you're no longer afraid to take that first step. Even though there's no way to know for sure how things are gonna turn out, you're ready anyway. No more hesitating. No more self-doubt. It's game on.

You want change. Really, you need change. And you are going to do your best to make it happen. This is your metamorphosis, Scorpio. There's a butterfly in you, waiting to be born. As you enter a powerful new era, it finally flies free.

2. Aquarius

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The interesting thing about you, Aquarius, is that you don't always like change, but that's mainly because you've got a fear of the unknown. You don't necessarily think the unknown is a bad place, but you are always hesitant. Sometimes that's smart, but sometimes it holds you back.

On Thursday, during the Capricorn Moon, you're revisiting the idea of change and transformation. This powerful lunation changes your perspective. It gives you some info that makes the unknown look a little less scary. Dare I say, it looks...intriguing.

Hmm. Suddenly, you are a little more keen on transformation. It seems enticing right now. You are now curious as to what you might become, and you know it's all good! This is the start of a powerful new era, and you are more than ready.

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3. Leo

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You might not even realize it, but you're about to get into something that could change your life entirely. What's more, you'll never want to return to your present way of doing things. Wow!

During the Capricorn Moon on Thursday, you see that you actually do have a choice in the matter. You get to choose the change that you make in your life. It's not outside of your control, and that realization is liberating. You can dream as big as you want, Leo. And you should.

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There's really nothing that stands in your way, and you're not about to do that yourself. So, the sky's the limit on dreaming and on manifesting. Transformation awaits. A powerful new era is beckoning you forward. The only thing left is for you to walk into it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.