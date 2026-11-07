Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, November 8: Follow Your Heart Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 8, 2026. Mars conjuncts Jupiter in Leo on Sunday, encouraging you to do whatever it takes to follow your heart.

Sometimes you need a push from the universe to honor your growth or what you genuinely need. That's what this day delivers. Jupiter is the planet of luck, and Mars governs desires and ambition. Together, they create an unstoppable force that helps you take action in your love life.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 8, 2026:

Aries

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Don't hold yourself back, Aries. You will never be too much for the person who’s meant to be in your life. So, on Sunday, let yourself go all out.

Tell someone how you feel or make a grand romantic gesture. Go all in on the relationship you’ve always wanted. This energy isn't just about romance but about giving yourself permission to experience all the happiness you deserve.

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Taurus

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Get ready, Taurus. Even you may be taken aback by what you decide to do on Sunday. With all this powerful Leo energy in the air, you could find yourself making what feels like an impulsive decision. Except it's not actually all that impulsive.

Whatever you feel called to do on November 8, especially in your personal life, know that it’s actually taken months to reach this point. It's time to finally listen to what you know in your heart you need to do.

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Gemini

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You don’t need to tone down your truth for anyone, Gemini. On one hand, it may be wise to be mindful of how you speak to people on Sunday. But on the other hand, your fury might be exactly what this situation needs.

Don’t worry about being sweet and tolerable on November 8. Just do and say whatever you feel in your chest. If you’ve been holding back tears, anger, frustration, or even desire, it’s time to let it all out and let the chips fall where they may.

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Cancer

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You don't need to prove anything, Cancer. Mars and Jupiter in Leo bring attention to matters of self-worth and wealth. This energy can help you attract a partner who will help on both fronts. But it can also make you feel like you have to prove you deserve a certain kind of relationship.

On Sunday, make sure you are open to finally being loved in the ways you deserve. Remember that you don’t need to earn love or prove who you are to anyone.

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Leo

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Be careful about what you choose to do on Sunday, especially if it directly involves your relationship or family. But even if you end up making a decision you later regret, trust that you needed to experience it.

No one learns and becomes their best self by everything going perfectly all the time. You need challenges and moments that call everything into question. So listen to that inner fire, Leo, and don’t be afraid to follow it, as it may be exactly what you need.

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Virgo

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Too often you focus only on what is real or what seems possible. But you don’t need to, Virgo. Dream big. Trust your intuition and be your most authentic self.

This is the only way to find the life and love that’s meant for you. Follow your soul on Sunday, and don’t worry about where it will all lead. You deserve to finally feel free.

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Libra

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Something special is brewing, dear Libra. As Mars and Jupiter begin their dance in Leo on Sunday, you are starting an exciting chapter of your life. This can bring an unexpected relationship with a friend or a surprising new love interest.

There is luck to be found in who you connect with, but you must make sure your intentions are genuine. If you’re truly craving love, don’t settle for a one-night stand.

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Scorpio

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Everything is falling into place, Scorpio. The energy of Mars and Jupiter in Leo brings a more serious and successful romantic partner into your life. This person may also be older or viewed as a mentor.

But Sunday isn't just about romance. In fact, it's one of your best days for your career. So, make sure you’re focusing on your own dreams, knowing love will always find you when you’re doing what you’re meant to.

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Sagittarius

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You deserve to follow your heart and your desires, Sagittarius, but you should still think things through. You don't want to regret anything down the line.

It's OK to seek out adventure. Just make sure you're making decisions based on what you really want. There's a difference between running towards what is meant for you and running away from something that scares you. Knowing that is crucial on Sunday.

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Capricorn

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You can’t control the choices anyone else makes, Capricorn. The only thing you can do is honor what you want and let yourself take action on it.

Sunday brings luck to your romantic life, but you must take that first step. Be ready to seize an opportunity or tell someone how you feel. You have the power in this situation.

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Aquarius

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You deserve an incredible love, Aquarius. With all this Leo energy on Sunday, you can expect romantic declarations and even fireworks. Yet, it may not be from the person you expect.

Go with it either way. Let yourself see what comes up and be willing to change your plans. Don’t forget that an incredible love rarely arrives on your terms.

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Pisces

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On Sunday, you're finally being seen for who you are rather than what you can give someone. It may throw you off a bit, Pisces. Receiving what you deserve feels foreign, but that doesn't mean it's wrong.

You are intelligent and capable, and it's time others see that. This energy isn't bringing someone to save you, because that's not what you need. Instead, it's bringing someone who is totally enamored with you. OK. That, you'll take. You've come to realize that being seen for who you are is the best kind of love there is.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.